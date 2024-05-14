ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Thunder beat Mavericks to level semi-final series

By BBC
Basketball REUTERSImage caption: Gilgeous-Alexander right led scoring in game four against the Dallas Mavericks
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
REUTERS Image caption: Gilgeous-Alexander (right) led scoring in game four against the Dallas Mavericks

The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Dallas Mavericks 100-96 to level their Western Conference semi-final series at 2-2.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 22 of his game-high 34 points in the second half, while Thunder team-mate Chet Holmgren registered 18 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

Dallas led 54-43 at half-time but Thunder closed the game with a a 20-10 run to take the win.

"We all have our role on the team," said Gilgeous-Alexander.

"We all have somewhere we like to get to. All we can do is get to it and trust our work. That's what we did and we pulled it out."

PJ Washington top-scored for Dallas with 21 points, while Luka Doncic had 18 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for a triple-double.

However, the Mavs only made 12 of their 23 free throws, while the Thunder made 23 from 24.

Game five in their best-of-seven NBA play-offs series will take place in Oklahoma on Wednesday.

The Boston Celtics also won on Monday as they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-102 to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference semi-final series.

Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 33 points as Celtics team-mate Jaylen Brown weighed in with 27 points against a Cavaliers side deprived of star player Donovan Mitchell because of a left calf injury.

"I thought both teams played really hard," said Boston coach Joe Mazzulla, whose team can win the series when they next play on Wednesday.

"I just thought you have to make plays down the stretch. So they made a tonne of plays and put a tonne of pressure on us, and we made a tonne of plays. I thought both teams brought it."

Top Stories

12 hours ago

Election 2024: Retrieve all guns from civilians – GUM to govt Election 2024: Retrieve all guns from civilians – GUM to govt

12 hours ago

Collapse of Zamboree school building: 20 pupils narrowly escape deathat Assin North Collapse of Zamboree school building: 20 pupils narrowly escape death at Assin N...

12 hours ago

Dont take the countrys peace for granted – Asantehene caution Ghanaians “Don’t take the country’s peace for granted” – Asantehene caution Ghanaians 

13 hours ago

Prof Bokpin Cedi can only stabilise temporarily — Prof Bokpin

14 hours ago

Calling for emergency sitting needless — Minority to Speaker Bagbin Calling for emergency sitting needless — Minority to Speaker Bagbin

14 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo We've made massive investments in technology-driven education – Akufo-Addo

14 hours ago

Dr. Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana Lack of requisite investments in African FinTechs hindering the goal of a digiti...

14 hours ago

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Finance Minister For Africa to develop, we must all coalesce around an "African agenda" — Dr Amin...

14 hours ago

NPP will win 2024 election with a strategy NDC wont understand – Sammi Awuku NPP will win 2024 election with a strategy NDC won’t understand – Sammi Awuku

14 hours ago

Dialysis patients in Ghana lament as treatment costs soar from GHS380 to GHS 491 Dialysis patients in Ghana lament as treatment costs soar from GHS380 to GHS 491

Just in....
body-container-line