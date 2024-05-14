ModernGhana logo
Mohammed Kudus named best newcomer in Premier League

2 HOURS AGO

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has hailed Mohammed Kudus as the standout newcomer in the Premier League.

The Ghana international made his mark at West Ham United after his £38m move from Ajax last summer, signing a five-year deal with an option for another year.

Although Kudus initially faced challenges, the 23-year-old has won over fans with his dazzling performances. With 44 appearances for the Hammers, he has scored several goals and provided six assists.

During Monday night's broadcast on Sky Sports, Neville, a Manchester United legend, singled out Kudus as the league's top newcomer, praising his explosive attacking style and impressive debut season.

Reports suggest that Liverpool are considering triggering Kudus' release clause this summer, indicating the high regard he's held in across the league.

Expected to feature in the Black Stars' squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June, Kudus missed out on recent friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

