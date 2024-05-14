ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
14.05.2024 Football News

Black Starlets aiming to host and win 2024 WAFU U-17 Championship

Black Starlets aiming to host and win 2024 WAFU U-17 Championship
14.05.2024 LISTEN

Laryea Kingston, coach of the Black Starlets, is setting his sights on hosting and winning the 2024 WAFU Zone B U17 Nations Cup.

Ghana's U-17 team will commence their campaign on Wednesday, May 15, against Cote d’Ivoire at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, followed by a match against Benin six days later.

In anticipation of the tournament, the former Ghanaian international expressed confidence in his team's ability to clinch the trophy on home turf.

“The boys are ready and we are going to take it a game at a time and then qualify [from the group stage]." he said.

“After that, we chase the trophy since it's been played in home soil, we have to be hosting and winning it.

“Every game in this tournament, there's going to be pressure because we're playing in front of our family and friends."

Acknowledging the pressure of playing in front of family and friends, he added, “Definitely there is going to be pressure but we always want the pressure to make us than to break us. So we've psyched the boys and they know the task ahead.”

The tournament also serves as a qualifier for the 2025 U17 Africa Cup of Nations. Ghana has not qualified for the tournament since finishing as runners-up in 2017.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

12 hours ago

Election 2024: Retrieve all guns from civilians – GUM to govt Election 2024: Retrieve all guns from civilians – GUM to govt

12 hours ago

Collapse of Zamboree school building: 20 pupils narrowly escape deathat Assin North Collapse of Zamboree school building: 20 pupils narrowly escape death at Assin N...

12 hours ago

Dont take the countrys peace for granted – Asantehene caution Ghanaians “Don’t take the country’s peace for granted” – Asantehene caution Ghanaians 

13 hours ago

Prof Bokpin Cedi can only stabilise temporarily — Prof Bokpin

14 hours ago

Calling for emergency sitting needless — Minority to Speaker Bagbin Calling for emergency sitting needless — Minority to Speaker Bagbin

14 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo We've made massive investments in technology-driven education – Akufo-Addo

14 hours ago

Dr. Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana Lack of requisite investments in African FinTechs hindering the goal of a digiti...

14 hours ago

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Finance Minister For Africa to develop, we must all coalesce around an "African agenda" — Dr Amin...

14 hours ago

NPP will win 2024 election with a strategy NDC wont understand – Sammi Awuku NPP will win 2024 election with a strategy NDC won’t understand – Sammi Awuku

14 hours ago

Dialysis patients in Ghana lament as treatment costs soar from GHS380 to GHS 491 Dialysis patients in Ghana lament as treatment costs soar from GHS380 to GHS 491

Just in....
body-container-line