Black Starlets aiming to host and win 2024 WAFU U-17 Championship

Laryea Kingston, coach of the Black Starlets, is setting his sights on hosting and winning the 2024 WAFU Zone B U17 Nations Cup.

Ghana's U-17 team will commence their campaign on Wednesday, May 15, against Cote d’Ivoire at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, followed by a match against Benin six days later.

In anticipation of the tournament, the former Ghanaian international expressed confidence in his team's ability to clinch the trophy on home turf.

“The boys are ready and we are going to take it a game at a time and then qualify [from the group stage]." he said.

“After that, we chase the trophy since it's been played in home soil, we have to be hosting and winning it.

“Every game in this tournament, there's going to be pressure because we're playing in front of our family and friends."

Acknowledging the pressure of playing in front of family and friends, he added, “Definitely there is going to be pressure but we always want the pressure to make us than to break us. So we've psyched the boys and they know the task ahead.”

The tournament also serves as a qualifier for the 2025 U17 Africa Cup of Nations. Ghana has not qualified for the tournament since finishing as runners-up in 2017.