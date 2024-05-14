Local players must be given slot Black Stars to revive Ghana Premier League – Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu

Nsoatreman FC coach, Maxwell Konadu, advocates for the inclusion of local players in the Black Stars to revitalize Ghanaian football.

Local league players have often been overlooked for call-ups to the national team, despite their talent and potential.

Maxwell Konadu, former assistant coach of the Black Stars, believes it's crucial to give local players a chance in the national team to elevate the performance level in the Ghana Premier League.

"I think the Ghana Football Association should allocate slots for our local players in the Black Stars to enhance the performance of the Ghana Premier League," he stated in an interview with Onua FM.

In the meantime, Otto Addo, the head coach of the Black Stars, is set to unveil his squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) next month.

Ghana will face Mali at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako on June 6th before hosting CAR at the Baba Yara Stadium on June 10th.