ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Local players must be given slot Black Stars to revive Ghana Premier League – Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu

Football News Local players must be given slot Black Stars to revive Ghana Premier League – Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Nsoatreman FC coach, Maxwell Konadu, advocates for the inclusion of local players in the Black Stars to revitalize Ghanaian football.

Local league players have often been overlooked for call-ups to the national team, despite their talent and potential.

Maxwell Konadu, former assistant coach of the Black Stars, believes it's crucial to give local players a chance in the national team to elevate the performance level in the Ghana Premier League.

"I think the Ghana Football Association should allocate slots for our local players in the Black Stars to enhance the performance of the Ghana Premier League," he stated in an interview with Onua FM.

In the meantime, Otto Addo, the head coach of the Black Stars, is set to unveil his squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) next month.

Ghana will face Mali at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako on June 6th before hosting CAR at the Baba Yara Stadium on June 10th.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

12 hours ago

Election 2024: Retrieve all guns from civilians – GUM to govt Election 2024: Retrieve all guns from civilians – GUM to govt

12 hours ago

Collapse of Zamboree school building: 20 pupils narrowly escape deathat Assin North Collapse of Zamboree school building: 20 pupils narrowly escape death at Assin N...

12 hours ago

Dont take the countrys peace for granted – Asantehene caution Ghanaians “Don’t take the country’s peace for granted” – Asantehene caution Ghanaians 

13 hours ago

Prof Bokpin Cedi can only stabilise temporarily — Prof Bokpin

14 hours ago

Calling for emergency sitting needless — Minority to Speaker Bagbin Calling for emergency sitting needless — Minority to Speaker Bagbin

14 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo We've made massive investments in technology-driven education – Akufo-Addo

14 hours ago

Dr. Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana Lack of requisite investments in African FinTechs hindering the goal of a digiti...

14 hours ago

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Finance Minister For Africa to develop, we must all coalesce around an "African agenda" — Dr Amin...

14 hours ago

NPP will win 2024 election with a strategy NDC wont understand – Sammi Awuku NPP will win 2024 election with a strategy NDC won’t understand – Sammi Awuku

14 hours ago

Dialysis patients in Ghana lament as treatment costs soar from GHS380 to GHS 491 Dialysis patients in Ghana lament as treatment costs soar from GHS380 to GHS 491

Just in....
body-container-line