2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Mali likely to be without midfielder Yves Bissouma ahead for Ghana clash

Mali is likely to be without their midfielder, Yves Bissouma ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Ghana.

The 27-year-old sustained a knee problem in their 2-1 win over Burnley over the weekend.

Bissouma will miss the final two matches of the season as confirmed by the head coach of the side, Ange Postecoglou.

“Bissouma picked up a knee injury in the last game and he's out for the season,” said Postecoglou.

With the injury, the former Brighton midfielder is expected to be left out of Mali's squad for their game.

Éric Chelle's side will host Ghana in Bamako in the Matchday three games of the Mundial qualifiers on June 6 at the Stade du 26 Mars.

Ghana, who sit 4th in Group I with three points will hope to return to winning ways to keep their qualification chances alive.

The Black Stars opened their qualifiers with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium before suffering a shocking defeat against Comoros.

Meanwhile, Otto Addo, who is the head coach of the team is expected to name his squad for the games. After the game against Mali, the Black Stars will host the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium on June 10 in the Matchday four games.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

