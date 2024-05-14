GHALCA Chairman lauds Dreams FC's CAF Confederation Cup journey

Kudjoe Fianoo, Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), has lauded Dreams FC for their remarkable showing in the CAF Confederation Cup.

In their debut appearance in continental football, Dreams FC made it to the semi-finals before exiting with a 3-0 defeat against Egyptian giants Zamalek.

In an interview with Graphic Sports, Fianoo praised Dreams FC for exceeding expectations and demonstrating the quality of Ghana's domestic league on the African stage.

He stressed the significance of supporting the local league to unlock its full potential, stating, "With adequate backing, our clubs can achieve remarkable success on the continent."

Fianoo emphasized the need to strengthen and provide substantial support to the domestic league to ensure the sustained success of Ghanaian clubs in both local competitions and CAF interclub tournaments.

During the GHALCA President's Cup, featuring Asante Kotoko and Ivorian powerhouse ASEC Mimosas, Fianoo highlighted GHALCA's advocacy for the local game by urging President Nana Akufo-Addo and the government to invest in the domestic league.

"The President witnessed firsthand when ASEC flew directly from Morocco to Kumasi for the game. Recently, Zamalek also traveled straight to Kumasi for their semi-final clash with Dreams FC. What support are Ghanaian clubs receiving from the government?" he questioned.

Fianoo underscored that the success of Ghanaian clubs in CAF competitions ultimately benefits the nation and appealed to the Ministry of Youth and Sports to provide support to the domestic game and local clubs to enable them to excel in Africa.