Augustine Ahinful confident of Black Stars improvement despite losses to Nigeria and Uganda

Former Ghana international, Augustine Ahinful, is optimistic about the Black Stars bouncing back after their recent losses in March friendly matches.

In the team's first two games under the reappointment of coach Otto Addo, Ghana suffered a 2-1 defeat against Nigeria and settled for a 2-2 draw with Uganda.

These results drew criticism towards the newly assembled technical team.

Ahinful, however, views these setbacks as valuable learning opportunities. He stressed the importance of identifying weaknesses and striving for improvement.

"Losing friendly matches is sometimes good for the team," Ahinful told Graphic Sports. "It should put you on your toes and push you to do well in subsequent matches."

He urged Ghanaians to focus on the positives and work together to strengthen the national team.

Meanwhile, Otto Addo is expected to announce his squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) next month, with matches scheduled for June.

The Black Stars will face Mali in Bamako on June 6 before hosting CAR on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium for Matchday 3 and 4, respectively.