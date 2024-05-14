Bofoakwa Tano eyes CAF Confederation Cup participation after securing maiden FA Cup final berth

Board Member of Bofoakwa Tano, Joseph Yaw (J.Y) Appiah has revealed the club's bold plans to venture into the CAF Confederation Cup, should they win the FA Cup.

The newly promoted team is gearing up for the FA Cup after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over defending champions Dreams FC at the WAFA Park. Goals from Dacosta Aboagye and Elijah Addai secured their place in the finals.

Despite a late goal from Abdul Jalilu for Dreams FC, Bofoakwa Tano stood strong, showcasing their resilience and determination to reach the championship clash.

J.Y Appiah voiced confidence in their abilities, stating, "Yes, God will back us to go (to Africa). We are determined, we are walking with God, so we are determined," in an interview with Peace FM.

Facing Nsoatreman FC in the finals, who defeated Legon Cities in the semifinals, Bofoakwa Tano remains unwavering in their pursuit of continental success.

As they push for FA Cup glory, Bofoakwa Tano is prepared to represent Ghana on the continental stage, fueled by their steadfast determination and faith.