ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
13.05.2024 Football News

Karim Zito defends Dreams FC players despite FA Cup elimination

Karim Zito defends Dreams FC players despite FA Cup elimination
13.05.2024 LISTEN

Dreams FC coach, Karim Zito has defended his players following the FA Cup elimination.

The Still Believe lads who are the defending champions suffered a 2-1 defeat against Bofoakwa Tano in their semifinals game on Sunday at the Red Bull Arena.

Having leave a mark in the CAF Confederation Cup in their maiden campaign, Dreams FC were hoping to return to the CAF inter-club competitions for the second consecutive time.

Speaking after the game, the veteran trainer praised his team and said his team will turn its attention to secure its stay in the Ghana Premier League.

“My boys have had enough for the year," he said after the game. "Seriously, they’ve had enough and I think we will do our best to maintain ourselves in the league and then we give them a long break or else we will break down.”

Dreams FC, who sit 15th on the Premier League log will next play against Bechem United on Wednesday, May 15 at 15:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

13 minutes ago

President Akufo-Addo left and Asiedu Nketia, NDC National Chairman Kumasi airport: Let’s examine Akufo-Addo’s head; he’s suffering from mental heal...

38 minutes ago

Mahama eliminated schools under trees but therere 5,000 of them under Akufo-Addos regime —Clement Apaak Mahama eliminated schools under trees but there’re 5,000 of them under Akufo-Add...

1 hour ago

Renowned journalist Kwesi Pratt AstraZeneca Vaccine Withdrawal: I'm angry; be concerned about the health of Ghan...

1 hour ago

Otumfuo Osei Tutu Our focus should be on restoring the environment from galamsey — Otumfuo

2 hours ago

Beatrice Annan, NDC communicator You cannot be trusted with the future if you are a present failure — Beatrice An...

2 hours ago

Misrepresentation of registration figures is dangerous, cannot be accepted – CFF-Ghana to EC Misrepresentation of registration figures is dangerous, cannot be accepted – CFF...

2 hours ago

Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie, Newly appointed CDA Deputy CEO Akufo-Addo appoints Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie as CDA Deputy CEO

2 hours ago

MELR distances itself from purported Controller and Accountant General's recruitment MELR distances itself from purported Controller and Accountant General's recruit...

2 hours ago

Economist Prof. Godfred Bokpin Cedi will continue to depreciate due to the relative strength of the economy – P...

4 hours ago

My achievements in providing infrastructure for judiciary is unprecedented – Akufo-Addo My achievements in providing infrastructure for judiciary is unprecedented – Aku...

Just in....
body-container-line