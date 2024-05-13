Karim Zito defends Dreams FC players despite FA Cup elimination

13.05.2024 LISTEN

Dreams FC coach, Karim Zito has defended his players following the FA Cup elimination.

The Still Believe lads who are the defending champions suffered a 2-1 defeat against Bofoakwa Tano in their semifinals game on Sunday at the Red Bull Arena.

Having leave a mark in the CAF Confederation Cup in their maiden campaign, Dreams FC were hoping to return to the CAF inter-club competitions for the second consecutive time.

Speaking after the game, the veteran trainer praised his team and said his team will turn its attention to secure its stay in the Ghana Premier League.

“My boys have had enough for the year," he said after the game. "Seriously, they’ve had enough and I think we will do our best to maintain ourselves in the league and then we give them a long break or else we will break down.”

Dreams FC, who sit 15th on the Premier League log will next play against Bechem United on Wednesday, May 15 at 15:00 GMT.