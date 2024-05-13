Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan has become a key player in Steaua Bucuresti's victorious season, which culminated in winning the Romanian Liga 1 title.

Alhassan's journey to success with Steaua Bucuresti began with his move from Hermannstadt, where he immediately showcased his skills and dedication to the game.

Throughout the season, Alhassan's performances have been outstanding, earning praise from teammates, fans, and pundits alike.

The pivotal moment arrived when Steaua Bucuresti faced CFR Cluj in a crucial home fixture. Despite a narrow 1-0 defeat, luck was on their side as their closest rivals, Rapid Bucuresti, also suffered a 3-2 loss against Sepsi. This twist of fate secured the championship for Steaua Bucuresti, leading to celebrations among players and supporters.

Alhassan's role in Steaua Bucuresti's success cannot be overstated. As a hardworking midfielder, he has been instrumental in the team's achievements, providing crucial support both defensively and offensively.

His relentless work ethic and commitment to the game have not only earned him respect within the club but have also attracted the attention of national team selectors.

Alhassan's impressive performances have positioned him as a rising star in Ghanaian football, with many expecting him to receive a call-up to the senior national team soon.

His accomplishments with Steaua Bucuresti highlight his talent and potential, making him a player to keep an eye on in international football.