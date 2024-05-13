Mohammed Salisu and AS Monaco qualify for 2024/25 UEFA Champions League

Ghana defender, Mohammed Salisu is set to embark on his European journey next season following Monaco's qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

Salisu showcased his prowess as he played the full 90 minutes in Monaco's crucial 2-0 victory over Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Sunday. Positioned on the left side of a back three, he delivered a solid performance, contributing to Monaco's clean sheet and vital win under the guidance of manager Adi Hutter.

After a goalless first half, Monaco broke the deadlock seven minutes into the second half through Kassoum Outtarra's superb finish. Despite Montpellier's efforts to equalize, they couldn't capitalize on their chances, ultimately paying the price when Youssouf Fofana doubled Monaco's lead in the 65th minute.

The victory secured Monaco's second-place finish in the French topflight, behind champions Paris Saint-Germain, ensuring their spot in the Champions League next season. For Salisu, this achievement marks his debut in Europe's elite club competition.

The 25-year-old defender joined Monaco last year from Southampton after the Saints' relegation from the Premier League. Despite battling injuries that sidelined him for the first half of the season, Salisu returned to action in December. He represented Ghana in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, playing every game as the Black Stars exited in the group stage.

Salisu has made 12 appearances in all competitions for Monaco this season, contributing one assist. He is expected to be part of Ghana's squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June.