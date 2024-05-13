ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mohammed Salisu and AS Monaco qualify for 2024/25 UEFA Champions League

Football News Mohammed Salisu and AS Monaco qualify for 202425 UEFA Champions League
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ghana defender, Mohammed Salisu is set to embark on his European journey next season following Monaco's qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

Salisu showcased his prowess as he played the full 90 minutes in Monaco's crucial 2-0 victory over Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Sunday. Positioned on the left side of a back three, he delivered a solid performance, contributing to Monaco's clean sheet and vital win under the guidance of manager Adi Hutter.

After a goalless first half, Monaco broke the deadlock seven minutes into the second half through Kassoum Outtarra's superb finish. Despite Montpellier's efforts to equalize, they couldn't capitalize on their chances, ultimately paying the price when Youssouf Fofana doubled Monaco's lead in the 65th minute.

The victory secured Monaco's second-place finish in the French topflight, behind champions Paris Saint-Germain, ensuring their spot in the Champions League next season. For Salisu, this achievement marks his debut in Europe's elite club competition.

The 25-year-old defender joined Monaco last year from Southampton after the Saints' relegation from the Premier League. Despite battling injuries that sidelined him for the first half of the season, Salisu returned to action in December. He represented Ghana in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, playing every game as the Black Stars exited in the group stage.

Salisu has made 12 appearances in all competitions for Monaco this season, contributing one assist. He is expected to be part of Ghana's squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Misrepresentation of registration figures is dangerous, cannot be accepted – CFF-Ghana to EC Misrepresentation of registration figures is dangerous, cannot be accepted – CFF...

1 hour ago

Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie, Newly appointed CDA Deputy CEO Akufo-Addo appoints Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie as CDA Deputy CEO

1 hour ago

MELR distances itself from purported Controller and Accountant General's recruitment MELR distances itself from purported Controller and Accountant General's recruit...

1 hour ago

Economist Prof. Godfred Bokpin Cedi will continue to depreciate due to the relative strength of the economy – P...

3 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaah scandal: EOCOs corrupt conduct must be probed – Adam Bonaa Cecilia Dapaah scandal: EOCO’s corrupt conduct must be probed – Adam Bonaa

3 hours ago

My achievements in providing infrastructure for judiciary is unprecedented – Akufo-Addo My achievements in providing infrastructure for judiciary is unprecedented – Aku...

4 hours ago

Security Analyst, Dr. Adam Bonaa EOCO has become the headquarters of corruption; parliament needs to step in to p...

4 hours ago

May 13: Cedi sells at GHS14.27 to 1, GHS13.68 on BoG interbank May 13: Cedi sells at GHS14.27 to $1, GHS13.68 on BoG interbank

4 hours ago

Dr. Clement Apaak Government’s assertion that adequate provision has been made in educational infr...

4 hours ago

EC acknowledges errors in daily voter registration updates EC acknowledges errors in daily voter registration updates

Just in....
body-container-line