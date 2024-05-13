ModernGhana logo
Over 100 CEOs, executives gear up for 7th Pingpong Tourney in Accra

By Nicholas Akusah II Contributor
The 7th edition of the CEOs/Executives Pingpong Tourney is set to take place on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at the Tang Palace Hotel in Accra.

Organized by Safety Communication Consult with support from the ITTF Foundation Germany, this event aims to promote mental health awareness among CEOs and executives in corporate Ghana.

This year's tournament has attracted a stellar lineup of invited guests, including Dr. Ekwow Spio Garbrah as the special guest.

Other notable participants include Lawyer Kofi Abotsi, Eric Mensah Bonsu (VRA, defending champion), Kingsley Sarpong (Chase Petroleum), Dr. Alex Ackon (Police Hospital), Prof. John Aheto, Osei Agyemang (Board Chairman, Achimota), and Kojo Mattah (Former MD, Apex Bank Ltd.).

The tournament promises to be an exciting display of table tennis skills, with winners walking away with medals and trophies.

The organizers have outlined measures to ensure a successful hosting of the event, which promises to be a fun and competitive afternoon of pingpong.

