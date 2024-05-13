Bournemouth boss Iraola signs contract extension

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola has signed a 12-month contract extension to stay at the club until at least the end of the 2025-26 season.

Iraola, 41, joined the Cherries on a two-year deal in June 2023 and, after a slow start, has led the club to their highest points total in the Premier League during his first campaign in charge.

Bournemouth are 11th in the table on 48 points and face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on the final day of the season on Sunday.

"I'm very happy to sign the contract. For me, it is a matter of renewing the confidence from both sides," the Spaniard told the club's website.

"We have had a good experience with our first season together in the Premier League, and I am happy that both sides want to continue the relationship further."

Irola arrived at Bournemouth from Spanish side Rayo Vallecano after the sacking of previous manager Gary O'Neil last summer.

His start to life in the English top flight was challenging and the Cherries only secured three points from their first nine games.

However, an upturn in form saw them go on a seven-match unbeaten run which included a 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Irola was awarded manager of the month for March following wins against Burnley, Luton Town and Everton and he has also been nominated for the Premier League manager of the season award.

The former defender added: "I would like to thank the supporters for everything in our first year together.

"I am thankful that they were supporting us even in the beginning when we were not winning games, and that they have been very helpful to the players for the whole year."