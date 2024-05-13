ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Thomas Partey was very lucky against Manchester United - Wayne Rooney

Football News Thomas Partey was very lucky against Manchester United - Wayne Rooney
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney believes Thomas Partey was fortunate to escape conceding a penalty during Arsenal's 1-0 victory over Manchester United last Sunday in the Premier League.

Rooney commented on the Red Devils' 37th-minute penalty appeal when Amad Diallo went down in the box after a challenge from Partey.

Although Partey appeared to make contact, replays suggested that it was Amad's foot hitting Partey's, not the other way around.

"I don't think this is a penalty, [but] Partey is very lucky," said Rooney, who won five Premier League titles with Manchester United, speaking to Sky Sports.

"He goes off his feet early and he fortunately just gets a nick on the ball. For me, it's not a penalty but Partey is very lucky," he added.

Partey, who has been pivotal for Arsenal as they aim to end their two-decade Premier League title drought, returned from injury.

Arsenal will conclude their Premier League campaign with a home game against Everton this weekend.

Meanwhile, after missing the Nigeria and Uganda friendly games in March due to injuries, Thomas Partey is expected to return to the Black Stars' setup for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

14 minutes ago

Collins Dauda, MP for Asutifi South Collins Dauda was immediately granted bail — Sammy Gyamfi

14 minutes ago

Adam Bona, Ghanaian security analyst Probe Cecelia Dapaah cash saga; EOCO not telling the truth — Adam Bona petitions...

14 minutes ago

Security Analyst, Dr. Adam Bonaa EOCO has become the headquarters of corruption; parliament needs to step in to p...

14 minutes ago

May 13: Cedi sells at GHS14.27 to 1, GHS13.68 on BoG interbank May 13: Cedi sells at GHS14.27 to $1, GHS13.68 on BoG interbank

14 minutes ago

Bekwai Independent PC in 2020 Elections rejoins NPP; campaigns for Dr. Bawumia and Lawyer Ralph in a Health Walk Bekwai Independent PC in 2020 Elections rejoins NPP; campaigns for Dr. Bawumia a...

14 minutes ago

Dr. Clement Apaak Government’s assertion that adequate provision has been made in educational infr...

14 minutes ago

EC acknowledges errors in daily voter registration updates EC acknowledges errors in daily voter registration updates

4 hours ago

I'm looking for land to build a free school in Liberia — Michael Blackson I'm looking for land to build a free school in Liberia — Michael Blackson

4 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe God show me the way to prevent 'stupid’ decisions leading to aggressive pickpock...

4 hours ago

We shall continue to seek support of traditional authorities in nation building – Bawumia We shall continue to seek support of traditional authorities in nation building ...

Just in....
body-container-line