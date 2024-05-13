Thomas Partey was very lucky against Manchester United - Wayne Rooney

Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney believes Thomas Partey was fortunate to escape conceding a penalty during Arsenal's 1-0 victory over Manchester United last Sunday in the Premier League.

Rooney commented on the Red Devils' 37th-minute penalty appeal when Amad Diallo went down in the box after a challenge from Partey.

Although Partey appeared to make contact, replays suggested that it was Amad's foot hitting Partey's, not the other way around.

"I don't think this is a penalty, [but] Partey is very lucky," said Rooney, who won five Premier League titles with Manchester United, speaking to Sky Sports.

"He goes off his feet early and he fortunately just gets a nick on the ball. For me, it's not a penalty but Partey is very lucky," he added.

Partey, who has been pivotal for Arsenal as they aim to end their two-decade Premier League title drought, returned from injury.

Arsenal will conclude their Premier League campaign with a home game against Everton this weekend.

Meanwhile, after missing the Nigeria and Uganda friendly games in March due to injuries, Thomas Partey is expected to return to the Black Stars' setup for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June.