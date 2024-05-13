Some individuals are working to sabotage our Ghana Premier League title ambition - FC Samartex General Manager

FC Samartex General Manager, Edmund Ackah

13.05.2024 LISTEN

FC Samartex General Manager, Edmund Ackah, has leveled accusations against certain individuals, claiming they are attempting to sabotage the team's bid for the Ghana Premier League title.

Currently leading the league with 52 points after 29 games, Samartex appears to be facing off-field challenges.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Ackah suggested that some parties are resorting to underhanded tactics to derail Samartex's championship hopes, with only five matches remaining in the season.

"Some individuals believe, with just five matches remaining in the GPL, they can work against Samartex and win the league with their 'dark arts' and diabolic minds," he expressed.

Asserting his confidence, Ackah stated, "I see those people as not being intelligent enough. Tell those individuals the man in charge of Samartex is Edmund Ackah, and I'm too smart and intelligent for those who believe they can overtake Samartex and win the league."

As the team prepares to face Bofoakwa Tano at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex in Matchday 30 on Friday, May 17, they aim to extend their lead at the top of the table. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00GMT.