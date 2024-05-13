FA Cup: Manaf Umar credits hard work after Nsoatreman FC's win over Legon Cities

Nsoatreman FC midfielder, Abdul Manaf Umar has attributed their 2-1 triumph over Legon Cities in the MTN FA Cup semifinal to sheer determination and teamwork.

The match, held at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope, saw Foster Apertorgor and Mohammed Abdul Rahman netting goals in the 35th and 38th minutes respectively, granting Nsoatreman a comfortable 2-0 lead at halftime.

Despite Kwaku Williams Adjei's goal for Legon Cities at the hour mark, Nsoatreman held on for the win.

Reflecting on the challenging encounter, Manaf emphasized the significance of hard work in securing the victory.

“It was a very difficult game and I think we worked hard and we played as a team. That's what gave us the victory," he said.

“A semifinal is very difficult because when you win, you are going to the final. So it's going to be tough unless you work hard. So we worked hard.

“That's what gave us the victory. Now we will go back and continue the hard work and we will wait for the final,” he added.

Looking ahead, Nsoatreman FC is gearing up to face Bofoakwa Tano in the upcoming final at the University of Ghana Stadium. Bofoakwa sealed their spot by defeating Dreams FC 2-1 in the other semifinal clash.

Manaf expressed confidence in their team's ability to maintain their hard work ethic and await the final showdown.