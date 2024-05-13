WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship: We are ready for the tournament - Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston

Black Starlets coach, Laryea Kingston, is brimming with enthusiasm as the 2024 WAFU Zone B U-17 tournament approaches.

The tournament, a pathway to the U-17 AFCON and FIFA U-17 World Cup qualification, will kick off in Ghana on May 15.

Ghana's U-17 team finds itself in Group A and will face off against neighbouring rivals Côte d’Ivoire in their opening match, followed by a clash with Benin in the days to come.

With confidence high, Kingston eagerly awaits the start of the tournament.

"I think the players are at a good level now and all they need is motivation ahead of the tournament," he expressed to Joy Sports.

He continued, "We’ve played 14 games, scored 46 times and conceded just 12. We’ve been beaten just once, by Russia, so I believe in the boys and I can’t wait for the competition to start."

Having been a part of Ghana’s U-17 team that reached the World Cup final against Brazil in 1997, Kingston is determined to replicate that success with the current group of players.