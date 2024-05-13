ModernGhana logo
FA Cup: I am ready to lead Bofoakwa Tano to play in Africa - John Eduafo

Bofoakwa Tano coach, John Eduafo, is eyeing a spot in the CAF inter-club competition for his team next season.

The former Asante Kotoko assistant coach expressed this ambition after guiding his side to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Dreams FC in the semifinals of the FA Cup on Sunday at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.

Bofoakwa Tano will face Nsoatreman FC in the final at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Eduafo, speaking after the game, emphasized his determination to lead the team to the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

"Why not? The dream of every coach is to reach the final, win it, and compete in Africa. It's my dream as well to reach the final, win, and compete in Africa," he said.

"We will prepare from now and possibly meet Nsoatreman in the final, along with the five league matches left," he added.

Aboagye Dacosta opened the scoring for the Bono side just two minutes into the second half, but Abdul Jalilu equalized with a converted penalty kick. However, Elijah Addai's extra-time goal secured the win for Bofoakwa Tano.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

