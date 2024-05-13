FA Cup: We were determined to beat Dreams FC - Bofoakwa Tano coach John Eduafo

13.05.2024 LISTEN

Bofoakwa Tano coach, John Eduafo expressed his joy as his team clinched the final spot in the 2023/24 FA Cup.

The Sunyani-based squad triumphed over defending champions Dreams FC with a 2-1 victory in the semifinals at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope on Sunday.

Eduafo spoke after the game, highlighting his team's determination to defeat Dreams FC, despite their strong performances in the CAF Confederation Cup.

“It’s all joy. I am so excited and so happy. In my initial submission, I said this is my fourth meeting with Dreams FC. The first meeting was when I was with Kotoku Royals. We beat them 3-0 at Dawu. The second time was when we played them in their half two months ago with Bofoakwa and we lost 3-1," he said.

“Playing them again last week, I promised that it is either we share the points or one becomes a winner and today I came all determined to beat my father because it is time we also need to come up. I am so happy," he added.

Aboagye Dacosta scored for Bofoakwa Tano just two minutes into the second half. Dreams FC equalized in the 60th minute with a controversial penalty, but Bofoakwa's captain Abdul Jalilu scored the decisive goal before Elijah Addai secured the victory for Bofoakwa in extra time, ending the game 2-1.

Bofoakwa Tano will face Nsoatreman FC in the FA Cup final at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.