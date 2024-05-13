ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
13.05.2024 Football News

FA Cup: We were determined to beat Dreams FC - Bofoakwa Tano coach John Eduafo

FA Cup: We were determined to beat Dreams FC - Bofoakwa Tano coach John Eduafo
13.05.2024 LISTEN

Bofoakwa Tano coach, John Eduafo expressed his joy as his team clinched the final spot in the 2023/24 FA Cup.

The Sunyani-based squad triumphed over defending champions Dreams FC with a 2-1 victory in the semifinals at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope on Sunday.

Eduafo spoke after the game, highlighting his team's determination to defeat Dreams FC, despite their strong performances in the CAF Confederation Cup.

“It’s all joy. I am so excited and so happy. In my initial submission, I said this is my fourth meeting with Dreams FC. The first meeting was when I was with Kotoku Royals. We beat them 3-0 at Dawu. The second time was when we played them in their half two months ago with Bofoakwa and we lost 3-1," he said.

“Playing them again last week, I promised that it is either we share the points or one becomes a winner and today I came all determined to beat my father because it is time we also need to come up. I am so happy," he added.

Aboagye Dacosta scored for Bofoakwa Tano just two minutes into the second half. Dreams FC equalized in the 60th minute with a controversial penalty, but Bofoakwa's captain Abdul Jalilu scored the decisive goal before Elijah Addai secured the victory for Bofoakwa in extra time, ending the game 2-1.

Bofoakwa Tano will face Nsoatreman FC in the FA Cup final at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

18 hours ago

Britain's Prince Harry C, Duke of Sussex, took part in a Lagos basketball exhibition on his visit to Nigeria to promote the Invictus Games. By Kola Sulaimon AFP Prince Harry, Meghan end Nigeria tour with Lagos visit

19 hours ago

Presby Boys, Legon beat Prempeh College in Sharks Quiz Presby Boys, Legon beat Prempeh College in Sharks Quiz

19 hours ago

CETAG members disapprove governments approach to implementing NLCs Compulsory Arbitration Awards CETAG members disapprove government’s approach to implementing NLC’s Compulsory ...

20 hours ago

Voter registration: NPP's Richard Ahiagbah denies claims of double registration Voter registration: NPP's Richard Ahiagbah denies claims of double registration

20 hours ago

RFIIsabelle Chenu Senegal buys back library of poet-president Léopold Senghor from France

21 hours ago

Ghana will lobby AU for intercontinental initiative on reparations – Akufo-Addo Ghana will lobby AU for intercontinental initiative on reparations – Akufo-Addo

21 hours ago

Energy Commission warned gov't in 2023 about looming dumsor, issued advisory Energy Commission warned gov't in 2023 about looming dumsor, issued advisory

21 hours ago

Dr John Kwabena Kwakye Dollarise Ghana’s economy to curb cedi depreciation — Dr Kwakye tells gov't

21 hours ago

NPP doesn't have flagbearer with Albion engine — Ken Kuranchie NPP doesn't have flagbearer with Albion engine — Ken Kuranchie

21 hours ago

Afari Gyan is the most pragmatic EC Chair Ghana has had, Jean Mensa has failed abysmally – Franklin Cudjoe Afari Gyan is the most pragmatic EC Chair Ghana has had, Jean Mensa has failed a...

Just in....
body-container-line