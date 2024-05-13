ModernGhana logo
FA Cup: Luck eluded us against Bofoakwa Tano - Dreams FC coach Karim Zito after defeat

Dreams FC suffered a disappointing defeat in the FA Cup semifinal against Bofoakwa Tano, with coach Karim Zito attributing the loss to luck not being on their side.

The defending champions, aiming for a second consecutive appearance in Africa, were shocked by their Premier League counterparts at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.

Bofoakwa Tano took the lead early in the second half through Aboagye Dacosta, only for Dreams FC to equalize with a controversial penalty from skipper Abdul Jalilu in the 60th minute.

Despite their efforts, Dreams FC couldn't secure victory in regulation time, leading to extra time. Elijah Addai's goal sealed Bofoakwa's 2-1 win.

Zito praised his team's effort but lamented their lack of luck: “Well, I think after every game you look at what happened. Sometimes there is something called an element of luck. I will say today that luck was not on our side," he said after the game.

He acknowledged the numerous chances created by his team but highlighted their struggle to convert them into goals.

Zito commended his players' fighting spirit, particularly in extra time, but ultimately felt luck didn't favour them.

“We created a lot of chances but putting the ball into the net was the problem but I enjoyed what my boys did. The fighting spirit came especially in the extra time. They came in seriously to fight for an equalizer but luck was not on our side.” he added.

