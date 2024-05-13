It is heavy to wear - Andre Ayew speaks on donning Black Stars jersey

Andre Ayew, captain of the Black Stars, recently shared his sentiments about donning the national team jersey, describing it as a weighty responsibility.

Speaking in an interview with Canal+, the 33-year-old reflected on the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June.

Following a disappointing performance at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, where the Black Stars exited during the group phase for the second consecutive time, Ayew remains optimistic about the team's prospects.

Despite the recent setbacks, he expressed confidence in the team's ability to bounce back.

“The players start by getting used to it, by understanding what it means to wear this jersey, which means a lot to millions of people," he said.

Ayew emphasized the significance of wearing the national team jersey, acknowledging its profound meaning to millions of fans.

He likened the experience to carrying a heavy burden that requires resilience and strength.

However, he reassured fans that the team is committed to overcoming challenges and returning to winning form.

"The jersey is very heavy to wear and you need to have broad shoulders. I know we will bounce back. We work. We are going through a bad time. But we will get through this, I am sure.”

Looking ahead, Ayew aims to participate in his 10th AFCON next year. Additionally, the Le Havre attacker has been nominated for the prestigious French Ligue 1’s Goal of the Season Award, highlighting his achievements on the field.