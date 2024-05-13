ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

It is heavy to wear - Andre Ayew speaks on donning Black Stars jersey

Football News It is heavy to wear - Andre Ayew speaks on donning Black Stars jersey
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Andre Ayew, captain of the Black Stars, recently shared his sentiments about donning the national team jersey, describing it as a weighty responsibility.

Speaking in an interview with Canal+, the 33-year-old reflected on the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June.

Following a disappointing performance at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, where the Black Stars exited during the group phase for the second consecutive time, Ayew remains optimistic about the team's prospects.

Despite the recent setbacks, he expressed confidence in the team's ability to bounce back.

“The players start by getting used to it, by understanding what it means to wear this jersey, which means a lot to millions of people," he said.

Ayew emphasized the significance of wearing the national team jersey, acknowledging its profound meaning to millions of fans.

He likened the experience to carrying a heavy burden that requires resilience and strength.

However, he reassured fans that the team is committed to overcoming challenges and returning to winning form.

"The jersey is very heavy to wear and you need to have broad shoulders. I know we will bounce back. We work. We are going through a bad time. But we will get through this, I am sure.”

Looking ahead, Ayew aims to participate in his 10th AFCON next year. Additionally, the Le Havre attacker has been nominated for the prestigious French Ligue 1’s Goal of the Season Award, highlighting his achievements on the field.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

17 hours ago

Britain's Prince Harry C, Duke of Sussex, took part in a Lagos basketball exhibition on his visit to Nigeria to promote the Invictus Games. By Kola Sulaimon AFP Prince Harry, Meghan end Nigeria tour with Lagos visit

18 hours ago

Presby Boys, Legon beat Prempeh College in Sharks Quiz Presby Boys, Legon beat Prempeh College in Sharks Quiz

18 hours ago

CETAG members disapprove governments approach to implementing NLCs Compulsory Arbitration Awards CETAG members disapprove government’s approach to implementing NLC’s Compulsory ...

19 hours ago

Voter registration: NPP's Richard Ahiagbah denies claims of double registration Voter registration: NPP's Richard Ahiagbah denies claims of double registration

19 hours ago

RFIIsabelle Chenu Senegal buys back library of poet-president Léopold Senghor from France

20 hours ago

Ghana will lobby AU for intercontinental initiative on reparations – Akufo-Addo Ghana will lobby AU for intercontinental initiative on reparations – Akufo-Addo

20 hours ago

Energy Commission warned gov't in 2023 about looming dumsor, issued advisory Energy Commission warned gov't in 2023 about looming dumsor, issued advisory

20 hours ago

Dr John Kwabena Kwakye Dollarise Ghana’s economy to curb cedi depreciation — Dr Kwakye tells gov't

20 hours ago

NPP doesn't have flagbearer with Albion engine — Ken Kuranchie NPP doesn't have flagbearer with Albion engine — Ken Kuranchie

20 hours ago

Afari Gyan is the most pragmatic EC Chair Ghana has had, Jean Mensa has failed abysmally – Franklin Cudjoe Afari Gyan is the most pragmatic EC Chair Ghana has had, Jean Mensa has failed a...

Just in....
body-container-line