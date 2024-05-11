ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Granada 0-4 Real Madrid: Diaz stars in crushing victory for LaLiga champions

By FotMob
Football News Granada 0-4 Real Madrid: Diaz stars in crushing victory for LaLiga champions
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Newly-crowned LaLiga champions Real Madrid earned an emphatic 4-0 win over relegated Granada on Saturday, breaking a single-season club record after making it 29 league games unbeaten.

Carlo Ancelotti's side continued their superb form following their Champions League semi-final win over Bayern Munich, reaching 90 points in the league and moving 15 clear of second-placed Girona.

Fran Garcia broke the deadlock with an easy finish after a long series of passes in the 38th minute before he set up Arda Guler to slot home and extend the advantage just before half-time.

Brahim Diaz made it 3-0 in the 49th minute with a shot into the near post, and the former Manchester City attacker scored his second nine minutes later off a Luka Modric pass from the right.

A much-changed Madrid were in control throughout as Los Blancos moved to 29 league matches undefeated, surpassing their best unbeaten run in a single campaign under John Toshack in 1989-90.

Granada, meanwhile, were already relegated after Mallorca's 1-0 win at Las Palmas as their LaLiga stay came to an abrupt end on Saturday.

Top Stories

6 hours ago

Ken Kuranchie ditches NPP to run as parliamentary candidate Ken Kuranchie ditches NPP to run as parliamentary candidate

6 hours ago

Be pragmatic in your operations – Franklin Cudjoe to EC Be pragmatic in your operations – Franklin Cudjoe to EC

6 hours ago

AR: Man arrested for assaulting staff of Ghana Water Company A/R: Man arrested for assaulting staff of Ghana Water Company

6 hours ago

Adae Kese: Roads to Manhyia Palace to be blocked on May 12 Adae Kese: Roads to Manhyia Palace to be blocked on May 12

6 hours ago

Bagbin recalls Parliament to sit on May 17 Bagbin recalls Parliament to sit on May 17

6 hours ago

Well address concerns of illegal MoMo charges – BoG to Ghanaians We’ll address concerns of illegal MoMo charges – BoG to Ghanaians

6 hours ago

BOG spent over GH1.62billion on 2203 employees in 2022 – Togbe Afede XIV BOG spent over GH₵1.62billion on 2203 employees in 2022 – Togbe Afede XIV

6 hours ago

I want government to support my dance school – Afronitaaa I want government to support my dance school – Afronitaaa

6 hours ago

BoG requires drastic restructuring for efficiency – Togbe Afede XIV BoG requires drastic restructuring for efficiency – Togbe Afede XIV

6 hours ago

Deputy AG justifies Presidencys decision not to release full KPMG report on SML-GRA deal Deputy AG justifies Presidency’s decision not to release full KPMG report on SML...

Just in....
body-container-line