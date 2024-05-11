ModernGhana logo
PL: European hopefuls Newcastle held by Brighton

By BBC
Newcastle dropped points in their pursuit of European football as Brighton spoiled their final home match of the Premier League season by earning a draw at St James’ Park.

Sean Longstaff cancelled out Joel Veltman's opener on the stroke of half-time to ensure Newcastle scored in every one of their home league fixtures in a top-flight season for the first time since 1958-59.

Welcomed to the pitch by an impressive pre-match flag display from the home support, Newcastle dominated the early stages - and much of the game from there.

But it was the visitors, offering a threat on the counter, who took an 18th-minute lead when Veltman struck at close range after Newcastle failed to clear a corner.

Newcastle were rewarded for their persistence when Longstaff steered in from Elliot Anderson’s cut-back, following great work by the always-lively Anthony Gordon.

However, with Gordon's late finish ruled out for offside, Eddie Howe’s side failed to find a winner in the second half to leave their hopes of qualifying for some form of European football in the balance.

After fifth-placed Tottenham moved six points clear with victory over Burnley, Newcastle must now watch as Chelsea and Manchester United aim to move level on points with them when they play later this weekend.

