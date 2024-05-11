ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

PL: Olise and Eze score as Crystal Palace win at Wolves

By BBC
Football News PL: Olise and Eze score as Crystal Palace win at Wolves
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Michael Olise scored his 10th Premier League goal of the season as Crystal Palace beat Wolves 3-1 at Molineux.

After scoring twice in the 4-0 win over Manchester United on Monday, Olise opened the scoring in the 26th minute with a beautiful curling effort on the edge of the box.

Oliver Glasner's side made it 2-0 when Jean-Philippe Mateta scored his 13th league goal of the campaign after tapping in from Nathaniel Clyne’s strike off the post following a cheeky chipped through ball by Olise.

Matheus Cunha responded for Wolves in the 66th minute before Eberechi Eze rounded Dan Bentley to secure the three points.

Defender Matt Doherty headed Wolves’ best chance of the first half against the crossbar as Palace went into the break two goals ahead.

But O’Neil’s side hit back in the 66th minute after Cunha powered home his 12th league goal of the season beyond Dean Henderson.

Minutes later Wolves were almost level, but Clyne’s tremendous last-ditch defending kept his side in the lead.

Palace ended the match with 10 as substitute Naouirou Ahamada was shown a second yellow deep in the second half.

Palace, who have won five of their last six, have now climbed above Wolves and into 12th place in the Premier League.

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Ken Kuranchie ditches NPP to run as parliamentary candidate Ken Kuranchie ditches NPP to run as parliamentary candidate

4 hours ago

Be pragmatic in your operations – Franklin Cudjoe to EC Be pragmatic in your operations – Franklin Cudjoe to EC

4 hours ago

AR: Man arrested for assaulting staff of Ghana Water Company A/R: Man arrested for assaulting staff of Ghana Water Company

4 hours ago

Adae Kese: Roads to Manhyia Palace to be blocked on May 12 Adae Kese: Roads to Manhyia Palace to be blocked on May 12

4 hours ago

Bagbin recalls Parliament to sit on May 17 Bagbin recalls Parliament to sit on May 17

4 hours ago

Well address concerns of illegal MoMo charges – BoG to Ghanaians We’ll address concerns of illegal MoMo charges – BoG to Ghanaians

4 hours ago

BOG spent over GH1.62billion on 2203 employees in 2022 – Togbe Afede XIV BOG spent over GH₵1.62billion on 2203 employees in 2022 – Togbe Afede XIV

4 hours ago

I want government to support my dance school – Afronitaaa I want government to support my dance school – Afronitaaa

4 hours ago

BoG requires drastic restructuring for efficiency – Togbe Afede XIV BoG requires drastic restructuring for efficiency – Togbe Afede XIV

4 hours ago

Deputy AG justifies Presidencys decision not to release full KPMG report on SML-GRA deal Deputy AG justifies Presidency’s decision not to release full KPMG report on SML...

Just in....
body-container-line