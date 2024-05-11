PL: Olise and Eze score as Crystal Palace win at Wolves

Michael Olise scored his 10th Premier League goal of the season as Crystal Palace beat Wolves 3-1 at Molineux.

After scoring twice in the 4-0 win over Manchester United on Monday, Olise opened the scoring in the 26th minute with a beautiful curling effort on the edge of the box.

Oliver Glasner's side made it 2-0 when Jean-Philippe Mateta scored his 13th league goal of the campaign after tapping in from Nathaniel Clyne’s strike off the post following a cheeky chipped through ball by Olise.

Matheus Cunha responded for Wolves in the 66th minute before Eberechi Eze rounded Dan Bentley to secure the three points.

Defender Matt Doherty headed Wolves’ best chance of the first half against the crossbar as Palace went into the break two goals ahead.

But O’Neil’s side hit back in the 66th minute after Cunha powered home his 12th league goal of the season beyond Dean Henderson.

Minutes later Wolves were almost level, but Clyne’s tremendous last-ditch defending kept his side in the lead.

Palace ended the match with 10 as substitute Naouirou Ahamada was shown a second yellow deep in the second half.

Palace, who have won five of their last six, have now climbed above Wolves and into 12th place in the Premier League.