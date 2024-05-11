ModernGhana logo
Andre Ayew's stunning overhead kick nominated for Ligue 1 Goal of the Season

Andre Ayew's jaw-dropping overhead kick is in the running for the prestigious French Ligue 1 Goal of The Season accolade.

The seasoned 33-year-old showcased his flair against Lorient in February during a nail-biting 3-3 draw, where he netted not just once but twice, including a remarkable header.

Yet, it was Ayew's acrobatic feat that truly stole the spotlight, clinching a vital point for Le Havre.

Competing against a talented pool including Camara, Doumbia, Gouiri, Savanier, and Teuma, Ayew's nomination underscores his prowess on the pitch.

Despite formidable contenders, Ayew's impact on Le Havre's campaign remains unparalleled.

With six goals to his name across all competitions, including a notable five in the league, he stands as the joint-top scorer for the team and the leading Ghanaian marksman in Ligue 1 this season.

Sitting at 15th place in the league standings with 32 points from 33 games, Le Havre braces for an upcoming clash against Marseille on May 19th at the Stade Oceane.

Ayew, who joined the squad as a free agent in November 2023, continues to be a pivotal force driving Le Havre's aspirations forward.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist

