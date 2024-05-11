WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship: ‘We have a mission’ - Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston declares

Black Starlets coach, Laryea Kingston, has expressed confidence in his team's readiness for the upcoming 2024 WAFU B U17 Championship.

The Ghana U-17 side has been drawn into Group A alongside Ivory Coast and Benin for the tournament, which will be held in Ghana from May 15 to May 29.

The Black Starlets will kick off their campaign on May 15 against Ivory Coast at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Kingston believes his players are well-prepared for the challenge, especially as they are playing on home soil.

“Immediately we finished the game against Kazakhstan, we put it in their head that this is over,” he said, as quoted by 3Sports.

“Now the most important tournament is coming up. We are working and no one is stepping off the treadmill. We are on the treadmill because we have a mission.”

The tournament will also serve as a qualification pathway for the 2024 U17 Africa Cup of Nations, according to the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

In preparation for the championship, the Black Starlets participated in a four-nation tournament in Russia last month.

They played three matches during their time in Russia, suffering a defeat against the hosts but securing impressive victories over Serbia and Kazakhstan.