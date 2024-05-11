ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship: ‘We have a mission’ - Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston declares

Football News WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship: We have a mission - Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston declares
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Black Starlets coach, Laryea Kingston, has expressed confidence in his team's readiness for the upcoming 2024 WAFU B U17 Championship.

The Ghana U-17 side has been drawn into Group A alongside Ivory Coast and Benin for the tournament, which will be held in Ghana from May 15 to May 29.

The Black Starlets will kick off their campaign on May 15 against Ivory Coast at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Kingston believes his players are well-prepared for the challenge, especially as they are playing on home soil.

“Immediately we finished the game against Kazakhstan, we put it in their head that this is over,” he said, as quoted by 3Sports.

“Now the most important tournament is coming up. We are working and no one is stepping off the treadmill. We are on the treadmill because we have a mission.”

The tournament will also serve as a qualification pathway for the 2024 U17 Africa Cup of Nations, according to the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

In preparation for the championship, the Black Starlets participated in a four-nation tournament in Russia last month.

They played three matches during their time in Russia, suffering a defeat against the hosts but securing impressive victories over Serbia and Kazakhstan.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

2 hours ago

MP for Odododiodio Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye EC not exhibiting its revered role in Ghana’s democracy — Nii Lante Vanderpuye

2 hours ago

May 11: Cedi sells at GHS14.24 to 1, GHS13.67 on BoG interbank May 11: Cedi sells at GHS14.24 to $1, GHS13.67 on BoG interbank

2 hours ago

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensaleft and Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu Jean Mensa politically tainted, likely to be removed if government changes — Mar...

2 hours ago

Kofi Bentil, Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa Taxing churches is legally and morally wrong — Kofi Bentil

2 hours ago

Kofi Adams, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch As of 2023, only 15% public primary schools, 13% public JHSs had access to funct...

2 hours ago

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch EduWatch Only 44% of primary schools, 63.9% of JHSs had access to electricity by 2020 — E...

2 hours ago

Kofi Adams, Member of Parliament for Buem constituency NDC has the BVR serial numbers now; no planned ‘game’ can work — Kofi Adams

2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo I will continue to prove my critics wrong — Akufo-Addo

Just in....
body-container-line