Bayer Leverkusen offer fans tattoos after 'special season'

By BBC
German champions Bayer Leverkusen are offering their fans free club tattoos to commemorate their title-winning campaign and record unbeaten run.

Xabi Alonso's side are unbeaten across all competitions this season and could still win the treble after reaching the Europa League final on Thursday.

Leverkusen stretched their unbeaten run this season to 49 matches after coming from behind to draw 2-2 with Roma on Thursday, for a 4-2 aggregate win.

Their feat surpasses Benfica's long-standing European record, set between 1963 and 1965.

Leverkusen described the tattoos offer as "a special action at the end of a special season".

"Bayer 04 are offering fans, until the end of the season, the opportunity to choose one of the many Bayer 04 tattoos for free.

"Book your appointment now to eternalise this unique season on your skin."

After sealing their first ever Bundesliga title, Leverkusen are also through to the German Cup final - where they will face Kaiserslautern.

