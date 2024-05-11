Chelsea sacking would not be a problem - Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino says it would "not be the end of the world" if he were to leave Chelsea at the end of the season.

The Blues boss called for an end to the "stupid rumours" following his side's victory against Tottenham last week.

But the Argentine says he and his coaching staff must be on the same page as the owners if he's to continue at the club.

Pochettino said the "organisation of the club is building" and that "we are all under assessment".

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly said on Thursday that his plans for the club are "coming together" but Pochettino has made clear that conversations with the club's board at the end of the season should include his input.

“If we are happy, perfect," said 52-year-old Pochettino.

"But it is not only if the owners are happy or the sporting directors happy... You need to ask us also, because maybe (we) say ‘we are not happy’ and we accept the situation and we need to split,” Pochettino said.

“It is not going to be the first time the coaching staff at the end of the season decide to not keep going. But at this end, it is always the opposite way, it is always the owners or the sporting directors."

Pochettino, who has also managed Tottenham Hotspur and Paris St-Germain, said "two parties" are needed to "make a decision".

“Maybe we are not happy because we arrive here with a job to do and in the end it has not happened," he added. "I am not saying I am not happy.

"If we split it’s not a problem, it will not be the end of the world."

Chelsea, currently seventh in the Premier League, travel to Nottingham Forest on Saturday and Brighton on Wednesday before finishing the season at home against Bournemouth on 19 May.