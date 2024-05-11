ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Chelsea sacking would not be a problem - Pochettino

By BBC
Football News Chelsea sacking would not be a problem - Pochettino
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Mauricio Pochettino says it would "not be the end of the world" if he were to leave Chelsea at the end of the season.

The Blues boss called for an end to the "stupid rumours" following his side's victory against Tottenham last week.

But the Argentine says he and his coaching staff must be on the same page as the owners if he's to continue at the club.

Pochettino said the "organisation of the club is building" and that "we are all under assessment".

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly said on Thursday that his plans for the club are "coming together" but Pochettino has made clear that conversations with the club's board at the end of the season should include his input.

“If we are happy, perfect," said 52-year-old Pochettino.

"But it is not only if the owners are happy or the sporting directors happy... You need to ask us also, because maybe (we) say ‘we are not happy’ and we accept the situation and we need to split,” Pochettino said.

“It is not going to be the first time the coaching staff at the end of the season decide to not keep going. But at this end, it is always the opposite way, it is always the owners or the sporting directors."

Pochettino, who has also managed Tottenham Hotspur and Paris St-Germain, said "two parties" are needed to "make a decision".

“Maybe we are not happy because we arrive here with a job to do and in the end it has not happened," he added. "I am not saying I am not happy.

"If we split it’s not a problem, it will not be the end of the world."

Chelsea, currently seventh in the Premier League, travel to Nottingham Forest on Saturday and Brighton on Wednesday before finishing the season at home against Bournemouth on 19 May.

Top Stories

12 hours ago

2024 elections: Resign if you can't be faithful to party - Sagnarigu NDC PC descends on party executives 2024 elections: Resign if you can't be faithful to party - Sagnarigu NDC PC desc...

12 hours ago

Five arrested, remanded over alleged murder of two police officersat Transacco Five arrested, remanded over alleged murder of two police officers at Transacco

13 hours ago

Tax exemptions better than incentives for churches – Tax Analyst tell Bawumia Tax exemptions better than incentives for churches – Tax Analyst tell Bawumia

13 hours ago

Transport Minister sues Law Platform Editor for defamation Transport Minister sues Law Platform Editor for defamation

14 hours ago

Voter registration: Police arrest NPP Treasurer for Mpohor for registering minor Voter registration: Police arrest NPP Treasurer for Mpohor for registering minor

15 hours ago

Dr Lawrence Tetteh "This nonsense must stop" — Lawrence Tetteh vows to march to Jubilee House over ...

15 hours ago

2024 elections: If indeed you stand for peaceful elections the time is now for you to act — Asiedu Nketia to Ghanaians 2024 elections: “If indeed you stand for peaceful elections the time is now for ...

16 hours ago

Bernard Mornah I have the attributes to be president of this country — Bernard Monarh

16 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaah saga: Turf war between AG, EOCO, OSP indicates theyre not correct —Inusah Fuseini Cecilia Dapaah saga: ‘Turf war’ between AG, EOCO, OSP indicates they’re not ‘cor...

16 hours ago

Bawumia Ghana will become the first African country to embrace blockchain-powered gover...

Just in....
body-container-line