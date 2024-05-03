2023/24 GPL Matchday 29 Preview: Asante Kotoko host Legon Cities as Bofoakwa Tano clash with Dreams FC

The 2023/24 Ghana Premier League's Matchday 29 fixtures promise excitement as games kick off across various stadiums this weekend.

Starting from Saturday, May 4, matches are set to be played until Wednesday, May 8.

Saturday's action begins with Karela United taking on Nations FC at the Naa Sheriga Sports Centre, with kick-off at 15:00GMT.

Sunday will witness Asante Kotoko facing in-form Legon Cities at the Baba Yara Stadium, while Heart of Lions, battling relegation, meet Nsoatreman FC. Great Olympics will clash with defending champions, Medeama SC, at the Accra Sports Stadium, while league leaders FC Samartex travel to play Real Tamale United at the Naa Sheriga Sports Centre. The day's final game sees Bibiani Gold Stars hosting Bechem United at DUN's Park, all matches kicking off at 15:00GMT.

Monday sees Accra Lions, in fine form, hosting Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium at 15:00GMT.

The action culminates on Wednesday with relegation-threatened Hearts of Oak facing Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park, with kick-off again set for 15:00GMT.

Full Fixtures: