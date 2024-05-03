ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2023/24 GPL Matchday 29 Preview: Asante Kotoko host Legon Cities as Bofoakwa Tano clash with Dreams FC

Football News 202324 GPL Matchday 29 Preview: Asante Kotoko host Legon Cities as Bofoakwa Tano clash with Dreams FC
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The 2023/24 Ghana Premier League's Matchday 29 fixtures promise excitement as games kick off across various stadiums this weekend.

Starting from Saturday, May 4, matches are set to be played until Wednesday, May 8.

Saturday's action begins with Karela United taking on Nations FC at the Naa Sheriga Sports Centre, with kick-off at 15:00GMT.

Sunday will witness Asante Kotoko facing in-form Legon Cities at the Baba Yara Stadium, while Heart of Lions, battling relegation, meet Nsoatreman FC. Great Olympics will clash with defending champions, Medeama SC, at the Accra Sports Stadium, while league leaders FC Samartex travel to play Real Tamale United at the Naa Sheriga Sports Centre. The day's final game sees Bibiani Gold Stars hosting Bechem United at DUN's Park, all matches kicking off at 15:00GMT.

Monday sees Accra Lions, in fine form, hosting Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium at 15:00GMT.

The action culminates on Wednesday with relegation-threatened Hearts of Oak facing Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park, with kick-off again set for 15:00GMT.

Full Fixtures:

  • Karela United v Nations FC
  • Asante Kotoko v Legon Cities
  • Heart of Lions v Nsoatreman FC
  • Great Olympics v Medeama SC
  • Real Tamale United v FC Samartex
  • Bibiani Gold Stars v Bechem United
  • Bofoakwa Tano v Dreams FC
  • Accra Lions v Aduana Stars
  • Berekum Chelsea v Hearts of Oak

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

58 minutes ago

Johnson Asiedu Nketia You will vomit what you’ve looted – Asiedu Nketia warns Akufo-Addo's appointees

1 hour ago

Dumsor is well with us; Akufo-Addo peddled falsehood when he said it's over – Kwakye Ofosu Dumsor is well with us; Akufo-Addo peddled falsehood when he said it's over – Kw...

1 hour ago

Security Analyst, Dr. Adam Bonaa Fatal shooting of policemen caused by proliferation of illicit firearms in the h...

1 hour ago

Torrential rains have lashed much of East Africa, triggering flooding and landslides. By LUIS TATO AFP Kenya floods death toll tops 200 as cyclone approaches

1 hour ago

Govt to commission Kumasi International Airport on May 10 Govt to commission Kumasi International Airport on May 10

1 hour ago

Majority petitions Speaker Bagbin to urgently reconvene Parliament Majority petitions Speaker Bagbin to urgently reconvene Parliament

1 hour ago

Ghana ranked 4th most stressful country for workers Ghana ranked 4th most stressful country for workers

1 hour ago

Titus Glover angry over continuous encroachment of Tema, Sakumo Ramsar sites Titus Glover angry over continuous encroachment of Tema, Sakumo Ramsar sites

1 hour ago

Appiatse: Aggrieved locals threaten to block usage of new homes Appiatse: Aggrieved locals threaten to ‘block’ usage of new homes

1 hour ago

Cecilia Dapaah scandal: Investigative agencies colluded to prematurely end probe – NDC alleges Cecilia Dapaah scandal: Investigative agencies colluded to prematurely end probe...

Just in....
body-container-line