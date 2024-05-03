Serie A Preview: Roma host Juventus as AC Milan travel to Udinese

03.05.2024 LISTEN

The revival of the rivalry pitting Roma against Juventus will bring a unique narrative to Round 35 of Serie A, set to be played from Friday 3 to Monday 6 May 2024.

The meeting of Roma and Juventus is one of the highlights of any Serie A round, with their clash at the Stadio Olimpico this time around giving the Giallorossi the chance to make a further statement of their progress under club legend Daniele De Rossi, while the Bianconeri are looking for a strong end to a season in which they have failed to live up to their hopes of challenging for the Scudetto.

Italian coaching legend Fabio Capello believes De Rossi has done a superb job since succeeding Jose Mourinho at the helm of Roma: “De Rossi was a midfielder with superior tactical intelligence, and his results on the bench [as a coach] are not surprising.”

He added, “De Rossi is pragmatic, his Roma side play more games inside a game [...] It’s clear that he’s very smart tactically and that he studies [the opposition]. I think Daniele was excellent in giving confidence, involving all the players and being credible. Of course, he was lucky to have a soft start in terms of opponents, but he’s built the group’s strength with those convincing results, becoming the leader.”

Elsewhere, Internazionale will look for another three points in their imperious season when they visit Sassuolo, while cross-city rivals AC Milan will welcome Genoa to the iconic San Siro – with manager Stefano Pioli expressing his happiness with the performances of ‘Captain America’ Christian Pulisic.

“He doesn't talk very much, but it's the attitude that shines through from a person. His attitude is fantastic, he is an exemplary professional and hard worker who will help the team to get stronger,” said Pioli.

Bologna’s quest to qualify for European competition sees them tackle Torino away from home, Napoli will face a potential banana skin away to Udinese, and Lazio’s progress under new coach Igor Tudor will be tested by Monza.

“It is now up to us to bring the fans back over to our side,” said Tudor. “I am taking it one game at a time [...]. We need to keep going, improve and see where it takes us.”

Serie A broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 3 May

20:45: Torino v Bologna – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Saturday 4 May

18:00: Monza v Lazio – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

20:45: Sassuolo v Internazionale – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Sunday 5 May

12:30: Cagliari v Lecce – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

15:00: Empoli v Frosinone – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

15:00: Verona v Fiorentina – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

18:00: AC Milan v Genoa – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

20:45: Roma v Juventus – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Monday 6 May