2023/24 GPL: Abdul Mumin demands unpaid wages after parting ways with RTU

Abdul Mumin, former coach of Real Tamale United (RTU), has expressed frustration over the club's failure to settle outstanding payments owed to him following his dismissal amid allegations of match manipulation.

Mumin, who was sacked after RTU's 2-1 home defeat to Nsoatreman FC, strongly denied the accusations, stating that his efforts to save the team from relegation were purely altruistic.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Mumin revealed that he has not been paid for his services since the 2022/23 season, including unpaid salaries and bonuses spanning multiple seasons.

"We went on a mutual termination. I couldn't have resigned because I have a lot of money to take from them. That's my unpaid salaries and bonuses from the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons. The only money we have received is just that of March this year. Just last month, they paid only that one for the whole of this year," Mumin lamented.

He further explained that his decision to volunteer for the coaching role was driven by a desire to support the development of young players and contribute to the growth of the game, despite facing financial setbacks.

"We thought that we are supposed to develop and help the young guys and the game, but there was a situation where the team had nobody to come and assist. And we thought we have the A license, so I volunteered to help in that direction and there were even occasions where players were paid, and I wasn't paid," Abdul Mumin added.

Meanwhile, RTU remains at the bottom of the Premier League log with 25 points after 27 games.