African Games: Officials are failing to pay our bonuses - Winnifred Ntumi

African Games medalist Winnifred Ntumi has voiced her frustration regarding outstanding bonuses, stating that officials have been unresponsive to her inquiries.

During the continental event, the Sports Ministry had pledged bonuses of $3,000 for gold medalists, $2,000 for silver, and $1,000 for bronze winners.

Ghana, having garnered a total of 69 medals, including one gold and two silvers by Winnifred, owed her approximately $7,000 in bonuses.

However, despite the event concluding over a month ago, the Ministry has yet to fulfil its commitment to her and other medalists.

Winnifred disclosed to Happy FM, "I've not received the money yet. [All the disciplines] have not heard from them up till now. Sometimes, when I call, they don't even pick up. It is with the Minister (Mustapha Ussif), and we've not heard from him."

Expressing her disappointment, she added, "It is very heartbreaking because this is the first time I've experienced this. In Rabat [2019 African Games], I got the money immediately after I finished the competition. We don't even need reasons, but let's hear from you."

Ghana clinched a total of 19 gold, 29 silver, and 21 bronze medals across 10 sporting disciplines during the event.

Despite the athletes' growing impatience, the Ministry has yet to respond to the situation.