Slot philosophy could suit Liverpool - Van Dijk

By BBC
Football News GETTY IMAGESImage caption: Arne Slot led Feyenoord to the 2022-23 Eredivisie title
2 HOURS AGO
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk believes prospective new Reds manager Arne Slot's playing philosophy could be suited to the Anfield club.

The Merseysiders are in talks to appoint the Feyenoord boss as a replacement for Jurgen Klopp, who will be leaving at the end of the season.

"I find it hard to answer of course, but I think Arne Slot is perhaps one of the better Dutch coaches at this moment," Van Dijk told Viaplay following his side's 2-0 defeat at Everton on Wednesday.

He said of his fellow Dutchman: "I think the way of playing and the philosophy he has, that he could be a Liverpool coach.

"Only I think from what I read and hear is that it's still far from being completed. We shall see."

Slot led Feyenoord to the 2022-23 Eredivisie title and has emerged as a candidate who fits Liverpool's criteria in their search for a new manager.

Feyenoord have won the Dutch Cup this season and are second in the Eredivisie, nine points behind PSV with four games to go.

The attacking style of Slot and his ability to develop players, along with his personality, are believed to have appealed to Liverpool.

Klopp has been in charge of the Reds since October 2015 but announced in January that he would be leaving at the end of the season.

