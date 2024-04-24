ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

PL: Manchester United fight back twice to beat Sheffield United late on

By BBC
Football News Manchester United's past five fixtures have produced a total of 27 goals
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Manchester United's past five fixtures have produced a total of 27 goals

Manchester United's chaotic high-scoring form continued at Old Trafford as they came from behind twice to overcome spirited Sheffield United at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund struck in the final nine minutes to ensure the win.

Manchester United captain Fernandes followed up an excellent pinpoint 25-yard drive by hooking back the cross five minutes from time that allowed Hojlund to score his first goal since February.

As in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Coventry, it was a favourable outcome in the end for under-pressure manager Erik ten Hag.

But there are some staggering statistics to go with their recent results. In total, 27 goals have now been scored in their past five games. They have conceded and scored at least two in all of them.

In entertainment terms, it is sensational. However, there is zero sense of structure and it can only be wondered what new technical director Jason Wilcox made of it as he watched his first game in the Old Trafford directors' box since his appointment was confirmed last week.

After railing against the media the day before the game, labelling coverage of the Coventry match "embarrassing" and "a disgrace", Ten Hag's team failed to follow up by convincing on the pitch.

Without a win since February and with only three in the league all season, Sheffield United led twice, through Jayden Bogle in the first half and Ben Brereton Diaz in the second.

The home side levelled each time, courtesy of Harry Maguire's deft header and Fernandes' penalty.

And Manchester United eventually claimed the points to move back into sixth spot.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo spotted ordering chiefs to stand for his handshake Akufo-Addo spotted ordering chiefs to stand for his handshake

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo disrespects every chief in Ghana except Okyenhene —NDC Communicator Akufo-Addo ‘disrespects’ every chief in Ghana except Okyenhene — NDC Communicato...

3 hours ago

Supreme Court clears way for dual citizens to hold key public positions Supreme Court clears way for dual citizens to hold key public positions

3 hours ago

Be transparent, dont suppress the truth – Prof. Opoku-Agyemang to Jean Mensa Be transparent, don’t suppress the truth – Prof. Opoku-Agyemang to Jean Mensa

3 hours ago

I wont tell the world I was only a drivers mate during challenges – Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang ‘I won’t tell the world I was only a driver’s mate during challenges’ – Prof Jan...

3 hours ago

Well prosecute corrupt officials of Akufo-Addos govt – Prof Jane Naana We’ll prosecute corrupt officials of Akufo-Addo’s govt – Prof Jane Naana

3 hours ago

Full text Acceptance speech by Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as 2024 NDC Running Mate [Full text] Acceptance speech by Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as 2024 NDC Runn...

3 hours ago

Election 2024: Dont be complacent, we havent won yet – Asiedu Nketia cautions NDC members Election 2024: Don’t be complacent, we haven’t won yet – Asiedu Nketia cautions ...

3 hours ago

Election 2024: Stop fighting over positions in Mahamas next govt – Asiedu Nketiah tells NDC members Election 2024: Stop fighting over positions in Mahama’s next govt – Asiedu Nketi...

3 hours ago

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang will restore dignity of vice presidency – Fifi Kwetey Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang will restore dignity of vice presidency – Fifi Kw...

Just in....
body-container-line