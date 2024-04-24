French Open legend Nadal admits desire to say goodbye on court firing final tour

Former world number one Rafael Nadal conceded on Wednesday his farewell tour was not proceeding to plan but his wish to compete one last time at cherished tournaments such as the French Open where he has claimed 14 titles was pushing him through the pain barrier.

The Spaniard will continue his comeback from injury at the Madrid Masters on Thursday where he is scheduled to play the American 16-year-old Darwin Blanch who has been given an invitation to play in the main draw at one of the most prestigious clay court competitions of the season.

Nadal, 37, who has lifted the title in Madrid five times, said: "A few weeks ago, I didn't know if I would be able to play again on the professional tour.

"It's not perfect, of course not perfect," he added. "But at least I am playing and I can enjoy again, especially in the few tournaments that are so emotional for me.

"I'm able to enjoy the fact that I can say probably good-bye on court."

Last May, Nadal said that 2024 would be his final year on the ATP circuit where he has won 92 tournaments including 22 trophies at the Grand Slam venues in Melbourne, Paris, London and New York.

He won his first Grand Slam tournament trophy in Paris in 2005 and picked up his 14th French Open in 2022.

"If I arrive in Paris the way I feel today, I will not play. I will play Roland Garros if I feel competitive," said Nadal.

Return

After most of 2023 on the sidelines, he returned to action at the Brisbane International in January but was injured and pulled out of theAustralian Open in Melbourne.

Following a three-month lay-off, he was ousted in the second round at the Barcelona Open - the scene for 12 of his trophies.

"It's been a good week in some respects, not so good in others," added Nadal who trained for just over an hour to prepare for his match against Blanch.

"I don't think I'm ready to play at 100 percent but I'm ready to take to the court for my first match. It's important for me to be able to play for the last time here in Madrid. It means a lot to me."

On Thursday, French Open organisers are due to unveil the latest innovations for the second Grand Slam competition of the season.

Vision

The centrepiece of the new look will be a retractable roof on the second show court Suzanne Lenglen. Four years ago centre court - Philippe Chatrier - was kitted out with a similar cover to shield players and spectators from the rain.

Nadal missed last year's French Open due to injury and though he is no longer considered a likely candidate for the coveted Coupe des Mousquetaires, he remains a star attraction.

"I don't know what's going to happen in the next three weeks," said Nadal. "I'm going to fight and do what I think I have to do to be able to try and play in Paris."