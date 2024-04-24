Everything now depend on us - Thomas Partey on Arsenal's chances of winning the Premier League

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has weighed in on Arsenal's Premier League prospects following their impressive win against Chelsea.

Partey, 30, made his fifth start of the season in the Premier League as Arsenal triumphed 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

He played for 70 minutes and delivered a solid performance in midfield. With this victory, Arsenal now leads the league table with 77 points.

Speaking after the match, Partey expressed his happiness at returning to the squad and emphasized the team's responsibility in their quest to end their Premier League trophy drought.

"I’m happy to be back in the team and also to get a win in the derby," he told the club website. "It’s a really important game, so I’m very happy. Everything depends on us. We have to continue winning our games; we have a few more games left and we have to win them all."

Reflecting on the match, Partey praised the team's approach and effort: "It was a very good game, we went all out from the beginning because we knew how important this game was. If we don’t approach it right we are not able to win, but we did everything right and I’m really proud of the squad."

Partey also lauded his teammate Kai Havertz, who scored twice against his former club Chelsea to extend his excellent recent form: "He’s a great player, he’s working a lot and you can see the work he’s doing. He deserves everything that comes along. I hope he can continue like that and finish the season strongly."

Looking ahead, Partey and his Arsenal teammates aim to maintain their winning streak when they face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, with kickoff scheduled for 13:00 GMT.