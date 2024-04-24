UEFA International Tournament: Black Starlets train ahead of opener against Russia

The Black Starlets of Ghana kicked off their training on Russian soil in preparation for their first match against the hosts scheduled for Wednesday.

With the UEFA International Tournament looming ahead, the team is determined to make their mark on the global stage.

Led by head coach Laryea Kingston, the Black Starlets have been diligently honing their skills and tactics, leaving no room for complacency in their pursuit of success.

Today's training session served as the final touch-up, allowing the team to iron out any last-minute issues and fine-tune their game plan before their tournament debut.

All eyes will be on the Black Starlets tomorrow as they face off against Russia in what promises to be an exciting match. Kick-off is set for 16:30 GMT, and the young Ghanaian squad is eager to display their talent and determination against a strong opponent.

However, this tournament is not only about the matches at hand. It also serves as vital preparation for the upcoming U17 WAFU Zone B tournament in Ghana. Each match and training session is an opportunity for growth and development as they gear up to represent their nation on home soil.

As the Black Starlets take to the field tomorrow, they carry the hopes and dreams of a nation with them. With the support of their fans and unwavering determination, they are poised to make history in Ghanaian football.