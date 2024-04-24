ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

UEFA International Tournament: Black Starlets train ahead of opener against Russia

Football News UEFA International Tournament: Black Starlets train ahead of opener against Russia
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Black Starlets of Ghana kicked off their training on Russian soil in preparation for their first match against the hosts scheduled for Wednesday.

With the UEFA International Tournament looming ahead, the team is determined to make their mark on the global stage.

Led by head coach Laryea Kingston, the Black Starlets have been diligently honing their skills and tactics, leaving no room for complacency in their pursuit of success.

Today's training session served as the final touch-up, allowing the team to iron out any last-minute issues and fine-tune their game plan before their tournament debut.

All eyes will be on the Black Starlets tomorrow as they face off against Russia in what promises to be an exciting match. Kick-off is set for 16:30 GMT, and the young Ghanaian squad is eager to display their talent and determination against a strong opponent.

However, this tournament is not only about the matches at hand. It also serves as vital preparation for the upcoming U17 WAFU Zone B tournament in Ghana. Each match and training session is an opportunity for growth and development as they gear up to represent their nation on home soil.

As the Black Starlets take to the field tomorrow, they carry the hopes and dreams of a nation with them. With the support of their fans and unwavering determination, they are poised to make history in Ghanaian football.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

2 hours ago

President Faure Gnassingbe C has been accused by Togo's opposition of seeking to use constitutional reform to extend his grip on power. By Kola Sulaimon AFP Critics fear Togo reforms leave little room for change in election

3 hours ago

Flooding: Obey weather warnings – NADMO to general public Flooding: Obey weather warnings – NADMO to general public

3 hours ago

Fifi Kwetey Fire in NDC over boycott of Ejisu by-election

3 hours ago

NDC to outdoor Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as running mate today NDC to outdoor Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as running mate today

3 hours ago

Ejisu: CPP seeks injunction to stop April 30 by-election Ejisu: CPP seeks injunction to stop April 30 by-election

3 hours ago

Dismiss ECG, GWCL, GACL bosses over losses – United Voices for Change tells govt Dismiss ECG, GWCL, GACL bosses over losses – United Voices for Change tells gov’...

3 hours ago

Submit 2023 audited financial statements by May – Akufo-Addo order SOEs Submit 2023 audited financial statements by May – Akufo-Addo order SOEs

3 hours ago

Current power outages purely due to mismanagement – Minority Current power outages purely due to mismanagement – Minority

3 hours ago

ECG hoists red flag to fight Ashanti Regional Minister over arrest of General Manager ECG hoists red flag to fight Ashanti Regional Minister over arrest of General Ma...

3 hours ago

Economist Prof. Lord Mensah Mahama’s 24hr economy will help stabilise the cedi; it’s the best sellable polic...

Just in....
body-container-line