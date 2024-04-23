ModernGhana logo
CAF Confederation Cup: We will change our game plan against Zamalek in Kumasi - Dreams FC coach Karim Zito

Dreams FC's head coach, Abdul Karim Zito, is busy refining his team's tactics ahead of their upcoming showdown with Zamalek SC in Kumasi, following an impressive showing in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup semi-final.

Despite their status as newcomers to the competition, Dreams FC left a lasting impression by holding Zamalek to a goalless draw at the Cairo International Stadium, stunning their opponents with their resilience.

Reflecting on their unexpected performance, Zito highlighted how Dreams FC's relatively humble position in the league might have underestimated their capabilities, catching Zamalek off guard.

"They were taken aback by our performance levels. Looking at our position in the league might give you a different impression of Dreams. They underestimated us, but before they knew it, they had to push hard and couldn't secure the result," Zito told Joy Sports upon their return.

Looking ahead to the return leg at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Zito revealed plans to adjust their strategy from the first leg.

"I will change the pattern of play. We won't sit back like we did in the first leg because a 1-0 scoreline may not be ideal. We will both have chances, but the advantage we have is playing at home, and they won't have the 12th man behind them in Kumasi," he said confidently.

The return leg is slated for Sunday, April 28, at the Baba Yara Stadium, kicking off at 16:00 GMT.

Having already made history as the first Ghanaian club to reach this stage of the competition in two decades, Dreams FC is determined to seize the opportunity and claim victory.

