Nurudeen Amadu appointed Ghana U-18 boys head coach

By GFA Communications
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has named Nurudeen Amadu as the Head Coach of the newly established male U18 National Team.

The GFA, as part of its developmental strategy, recently announced the establishment of age-category developmental teams which would be incubators for the seamless grooming of youth players to feed the competitive male and female national teams. The U18 male team is one of these important national teams.

Amadu, the current Head Coach of 2023-24 Ghana Premier League leaders FC Samartex 1996, has been handed the role by the Executive Council of the Football Association.

The experienced gaffer, who is also a development coach, was a former Ghana U-17 Assistant Coach, who worked under Paa Kwesi Fabin in 2014.

He has previously worked as Head Coach for two-time Ghana Premier League champions, Aduana Football Club, as well as King Faisal Babies FC.

He will be assisted by Vision FC Head Coach Hamza Mohammed Obeng with ex-national star James Nanor serving as Goalkeepers’ Coach.

Hamza Obeng, a young and dynamic gaffer, was an assistant to Samuel Boadu when the duo clinched the Premier League and the FA Cup with Hearts of Oak in 2021, having worked together at Medeama SC.

Nanor is a Hearts of Oak legend having won a staggering six Premier League and two FA Cup titles over the seven years he spent at the club from 1994-2001.

The appointments of the trio follow the thematic direction of the GFA’s developmental strategy as captured in the Ghana Football Philosophy (DNA).

Coach Nurudeen Amadu and his colleague appointees have their work cut out to add significant value to players who find their way into the U18 team and hand them on to the older age category teams for further development.

