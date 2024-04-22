ModernGhana logo
Sorry for the pain - Aasante Kotoko coach apologizes to club fans

Sorry for the pain - Aasante Kotoko coach apologizes to club fans
Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum has apologized to fans of the club over the poor performances.

The Reds returned to winning ways over the weekend against FC Samartex in the Matchday 27 games at the Baba Yara Stadium with Enock Morrison scoring from a spot-kick.

Prior to the game, the Porcupine Warriors had gone seven games without a win.

After the win, the manager shared his sincere apology for causing the fans 'pain' and entreated them to stick with the team.

"Sorry for causing you a lot of pain and letting you down along the line but you are the same people who can bring us up," he said.

"On behalf of the technical team, playing body, and IMC I say thank you. None can be compared to you," he added.

The struggling Kumasi-based side has moved 5 points ahead of the relegation zone after the win, despite increasing pressure on the club’s technical team.

  • What next?

Asante Kotoko is now gearing up to face defending champions Medeama in the Matchday 28 games this weekend at Akoon Park.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

