CAF Confederation Cup: We did not play our best football against Dreams FC - Zamalek coach Jose Gomes 

Zamalek SC coach, Jose Gomes, voiced his disappointment with his team's performance against Dreams FC in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup semifinal clash.

The former Confederation Cup champions were held to a goalless draw at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Despite creating numerous chances, the hosts struggled to find the back of the net.

"We lacked speed and didn't play to our strengths against Dreams," the Portuguese coach told CAF media. "There were some technical errors, and we didn't perform at our best, but we had enough opportunities to win and settle the match."

Gomes admitted that his team needs to work on their finishing after failing to score in the first leg.

"Unfortunately, we couldn't secure a victory in the first leg of the semi-final," Gomes added. "Now, we need to focus and perform well in the second leg in Ghana."

However, the coach remains confident that Zamalek will perform better in the return leg, scheduled to be held at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

"The conditions will be different in the return match, especially with the grass, humidity, and temperature, but I have faith in the players," he said. "We expected more from the players in terms of our gameplay. We had plenty of chances and didn't convert, but we're hopeful of scoring in Ghana, even if it's just one goal."

Meanwhile, Dreams FC left the field with a sense of satisfaction, at least until the outcome of the second leg, as they continue their quest to reach the final.

The return leg will take place at the Baba Yara Stadium in the Matchday 28 fixtures this weekend.