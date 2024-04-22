I was impressed with the performance - Prosper Narteh Ogum praises Asante Kotoko players after win over Samartex

Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, commended his players after their hard-fought victory against FC Samartex.

Ending an eight-game winless streak, the Reds clinched a crucial 1-0 win over the Premier League leaders at Baba Yara Stadium in the Matchday 27 fixture on Sunday.

Enock Morrison converted a penalty in the second half to secure the victory for Kotoko.

The triumph has lifted Kotoko to 10th place on the Premier League table with 36 points.

In his post-match remarks, Prosper Ogum lauded his team for their determined performance and adherence to their game plan.

"I’m impressed with our performance today; we looked solid in defense, dynamic in attack, and exploited spaces behind their defense, showing our intent to both defend and score," he said.

He added, "Winning is crucial, especially when coaching a team like Asante Kotoko. It doesn’t matter how well you play; what counts is getting the three points."

What next?

Asante Kotoko will face defending champions, Medeama SC, in the Matchday 28 fixture at Akoon Park this weekend.