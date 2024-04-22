ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I was impressed with the performance - Prosper Narteh Ogum praises Asante Kotoko players after win over Samartex

Football News I was impressed with the performance - Prosper Narteh Ogum praises Asante Kotoko players after win over Samartex
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, commended his players after their hard-fought victory against FC Samartex.

Ending an eight-game winless streak, the Reds clinched a crucial 1-0 win over the Premier League leaders at Baba Yara Stadium in the Matchday 27 fixture on Sunday.

Enock Morrison converted a penalty in the second half to secure the victory for Kotoko.

The triumph has lifted Kotoko to 10th place on the Premier League table with 36 points.

In his post-match remarks, Prosper Ogum lauded his team for their determined performance and adherence to their game plan.

"I’m impressed with our performance today; we looked solid in defense, dynamic in attack, and exploited spaces behind their defense, showing our intent to both defend and score," he said.

He added, "Winning is crucial, especially when coaching a team like Asante Kotoko. It doesn’t matter how well you play; what counts is getting the three points."

  • What next?

Asante Kotoko will face defending champions, Medeama SC, in the Matchday 28 fixture at Akoon Park this weekend.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

2 hours ago

A 38-year-old taxi driver has reportedly been stabbed to death Afigya Kwabre North: 38-year-old taxi driver stabbed to death at Akom

2 hours ago

Chairman Wontumi [VIDEO]: Ghana will build rockets and launch a space mission if Bawumia becomes ...

2 hours ago

Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum 1-student-1-tablet policy: This innovation isn't for political gimmicks; I'm too...

2 hours ago

File Photo Federation of Kumasi Traders threaten to sue Kejetia management, Fire Service

3 hours ago

Professor Ransford Gyampoleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Stop saying the alternative is worse and fix the overwhelming problems — Prof Gy...

3 hours ago

April 22: Cedi sells at GHS13.64 to 1, GHS13.06 on BoG interbank April 22: Cedi sells at GHS13.64 to $1, GHS13.06 on BoG interbank

3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addoleft and Lawyer Martin Kpebu ‘Akufo-Addo needs to be prosecuted after his tenure’ — Martin Kpebu

3 hours ago

Builsa South MP, Dr. Clement Apaak Shameless attempt to deny the existence of ‘dumsor’ is a very idiotic strategy b...

3 hours ago

MFWA Executive Director, Sulemana Braimah It’s better to admit there’s ‘dumsor’ than continuing to lie to Ghanaians out of...

3 hours ago

Polls: Global Info Analytics is the biggest statistical fraud being paid by Mahama, Borborliborbor NDC executives to cook data — Koku Anyidoho Polls: Global Info Analytics is the biggest statistical fraud being paid by Maha...

Just in....
body-container-line