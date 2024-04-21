PL: Crystal Palace put five past West Ham in dominant display

Crystal Palace hit four goals in the first 31 minutes as they thrashed sorry West Ham at Selhurst Park.

Michael Olise opened the scoring when he rose highest to convert Joachim Andersen's lofted ball into the box.

Eberechi Eze then netted a superb bicycle kick from close range and Emerson Palmieri turned into his own net under pressure from Daniel Munoz for Palace's third of the afternoon.

Olise turned provider, squaring the ball across goal for Jean-Philippe Mateta to sidefoot home.

Michail Antonio got in behind his man and poked past home goalkeeper Dean Henderson for a Hammers consolation towards the end of the first half.

But Oliver Glasner's side continued to dominate after the break and Mateta scored again for his ninth league goal of the campaign in an excellent performance from the Eagles.

West Ham pulled another back, making it 5-2, when Tyrick Mitchell fired back towards his own goal without looking and the ball Henderson's scuffed clearance went into the net.

Palace dominated proceedings from start to finish and could have scored even more against a West Ham side who played in Europe on Thursday and looked defeated once they conceded the first goal.

Eze's acrobatic goal came after Mateta's effort across Fabianski was saved by his right foot, with the England international firing in the rebound.

Eze skewed a few efforts wide of the post after scoring his goal and fired another shot high over the bar from just inside the box as the Hammers struggled to contain the former QPR man.

Apart from Antonio's goal, West Ham created few chances of note and were thoroughly outclassed in yet another away performance to forget.