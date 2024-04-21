ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

PL: Liverpool return to form with fine win at Fulham

Football News Ryan Gravenberch had scored three times in cup competitions since joining Liverpool last summer but his effort at Craven Cottage was his first goal in the Premier League
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Ryan Gravenberch had scored three times in cup competitions since joining Liverpool last summer but his effort at Craven Cottage was his first goal in the Premier League

Liverpool put a frustrating fortnight behind them to reignite their Premier League title bid with a welcome win at Fulham.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, making a first league start in more than two months, curled a fabulous first-half free-kick into the top corner to put them ahead.

Timothy Castagne steered Fulham level before the break but Ryan Gravenberch's perfectly-measured 20-yard effort flew in off the post to restore the Reds' advantage.

Diogo Jota sealed the points with an accurate low finish past Bernd Leno from Cody Gakpo's through ball and the margin of victory could arguably have been greater.

Regardless, it was an accomplished and largely trouble-free display from Liverpool that will reassure boss Jurgen Klopp they could yet end his nine-year reign with a second Premier League crown.

Dropped points in a draw at Manchester United and a shock Anfield defeat by Crystal Palace - with a disappointing Europa League exit to Atalanta sandwiched in between - had threatened to derail hopes of further trophies to add to the Carabao Cup they have already collected this season.

But victory at Craven Cottage lifts Liverpool back up to second in the table, level on points with leaders Arsenal - but behind the Gunners on goal difference - and a point above third-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

5 hours ago

Efforts underway to ensure Ghanaians have uninterrupted power supply Majority Leader Efforts underway to ensure Ghanaians have uninterrupted power supply – Afenyo-Ma...

5 hours ago

Gospel Musician KODA dies after battling kidney disease Gospel Musician KODA dies after battling kidney disease

6 hours ago

CR: Three communities in Ajumako District declared open defecation free C/R: Three communities in Ajumako District declared open defecation free  

6 hours ago

Prof Jobson Mitchual inducted as 5th UEWVC Prof Jobson Mitchual inducted as 5th UEW VC

6 hours ago

Government will construct reading, creative writing facility in Accra – Anna Bossman Government will construct reading, creative writing facility in Accra – Anna Bos...

7 hours ago

Charles Owusu Train accident: That's a suicide bombing attempt; God doesn't heal such madness ...

7 hours ago

I want to be the best Education Minister Ghana has ever had, best in the world —Dr. Adutwum I want to be the best Education Minister Ghana has ever had, best in the world —...

7 hours ago

Providing 3-square meals to 1.4 million students daily is challenging —Education Minister Providing 3-square meals to 1.4 million students daily is challenging — Educatio...

7 hours ago

CRM to bring LPG closer to consumers - NPA Boss CRM to bring LPG closer to consumers - NPA Boss

Just in....
body-container-line