ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

PL: Arsenal win at Wolves to return to top spot

By BBC
Football News PL: Arsenal win at Wolves to return to top spot
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Arsenal put their Champions League disappointment firmly in the past to beat Wolves at Molineux and move back to the top of the Premier League.

Having blown their chance to leapfrog Pep Guardiola's side six days ago by losing at home to Aston Villa, then been knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich on Wednesday, it was a welcome triumph for Mikel Arteta's men.

Leandro Trossard's strike in the last minute of the opening period may not have been the most eye-catching of the Belgian's career but it was perfectly timed.

It came at the end of a half where Arsenal seemed to have got stuck after a bright start and nearly fell behind to Gary O'Neil's injury-ravaged side.

The visitors dominated the second half too but were unable to carve out the clear chances that would have allowed them to take the game out of reach.

Captain Martin Odegaard added the second deep into stoppage time at the end of the game, turning in from a tight angle after his initial cross had been blocked.

The result means Arsenal are now a point clear of City, with a better goal difference but having played a game more.

They have the chance to apply some significant pressure to the defending champions when they entertain beaten FA Cup semi-finalists Chelsea on Tuesday.

Top Stories

34 minutes ago

Quality healthcare requires highest professionalism, positive attitude – Major General Ewusi Quality healthcare requires highest professionalism, positive attitude – Major G...

34 minutes ago

Bawumia commiserates with Rashid Bawas family, signs Book of Condolence Bawumia commiserates with Rashid Bawa’s family, signs Book of Condolence 

34 minutes ago

NDC urges Ashaiman Market women to vote for Mahama NDC urges Ashaiman Market women to vote for Mahama 

34 minutes ago

Election 2024: Bawumia will outshine Mahama in any anti-corruption test – Salam Mustapha Election 2024: Bawumia will outshine Mahama in any anti-corruption test – Salam ...

34 minutes ago

I will copy Rawlings style to win votes in Dome-Kwabenya – Mike Oquaye Jnr I will copy Rawlings’ style to win votes in Dome-Kwabenya – Mike Oquaye Jnr

34 minutes ago

Africa is at turning point, but economic reforms must be sustained — IMF Africa is at turning point, but economic reforms must be sustained — IMF  

34 minutes ago

GRA bids farewell to Customs Commissioner Alhaji Iddrisu Iddisah Seidu GRA bids farewell to Customs Commissioner Alhaji Iddrisu Iddisah Seidu

34 minutes ago

NAPO must apologise over dumsor timetable comment – Martin Kpebu NAPO must apologise over dumsor timetable comment – Martin Kpebu

34 minutes ago

Youre clueless about industrial relations, challenges workers face – TUC blasts Prof Adei You’re clueless about industrial relations, challenges workers face – TUC blasts...

34 minutes ago

How can you conduct a test run on a new railway line without a track inspection— Mahama slams govt How can you conduct a test run on a new railway line without a track inspection—...

Just in....
body-container-line