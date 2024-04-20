ModernGhana logo
CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC striker John Antwi confident of positive results against Zamalek

Dreams FC striker John Antwi expresses confidence ahead of their match against Zamalek SC.

In the upcoming first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup at Cairo International Stadium on Sunday, Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC will face Egyptian giants Zamalek SC, kick-off at 16:00GMT.

Antwi, who has had stints with five Egyptian clubs from 2012 to 2020, stands out as one of the competition's top performers with five goals and two assists.

With his extensive experience playing for Al Ahly, Pyramids, Gaish, Ismaily, and El Makasa in Egypt, Antwi is well aware of the challenge posed by Zamalek.

"It's a big club looking at where they are. They have played African competitions several times and considering the quality of players they have," he told Joy Sports.

Dreams FC advanced to the semi-finals after a 3-2 aggregate victory over Stade Malien, while Zamalek secured their spot with a 3-2 aggregate win over Modern Future.

Antwi acknowledges the tough task ahead: "So it's not going to be an easy encounter. But then like I said, I believe in the boys, the hard work, everything we've put into this game and I know God willing we're going to come out with a positive result."

The return leg is scheduled for Sunday, April 28, 2024, at the Baba Yara Stadium.

If Dreams FC progress, they will join Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko as only the third Ghanaian club to reach the final of the competition.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

