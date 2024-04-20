ModernGhana logo
Bundesliga: Harry Kane scores as Bayern Munich thump Union Berlin

By BBC
Harry Kane scored his 33rd goal in the Bundesliga as Bayern Munich thrashed Union Berlin 5-1 at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei.

Leon Goretzka scored in the 29th minute with a fine finish from inside the box.

England captain Kane expertly curled in a free-kick to put Bayern 2-0 up on the stroke of half-time.

Second-half goals came from Mathys Tel and a double from Thomas Muller before Yorbe Vertessen scored a late consolation.

Union's game plan was clear in the first half as they sat in a low block and tried to counter-attack Thomas Tuchel's side, who were fresh from securing their place in the Champions League semi-finals.

But their heads dropped once Germany international Goretzka and Kane had made it 2-0, and Bayern raced away in the second period.

Tuchel's side have moved three points ahead of Stuttgart as they look to secure second spot, with Bayer Leverkusen winning the Bundesliga title last weekend.

Union, however, remain three points above the relegation play-off spot.

