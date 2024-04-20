ModernGhana logo
PL: Wissa double helps Brentford thrash Luton

By BBC
Football News Yoane Wissa is Brentford's leading scorer in the Premier League this season
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Yoane Wissa is Brentford's leading scorer in the Premier League this season

Forward Yoane Wissa scored twice as Brentford made easy work of Luton to pull 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

Wissa met Bryan Mbeumo's pass first time to curl in the opener emphatically from the edge of the box with 24 minutes on the clock.

The DR Congo forward grabbed his second on the stroke of half-time, reacting quickest to a loose ball after Luton failed to deal with Mbeumo's low cross.

Defender Ethan Pinnock, making his first start since 10 February, headed in a Sergio Reguilon corner in the 62nd minute to put the Bees firmly in the driving seat.

Luton looked dejected and devoid of ideas when Keane Lewis-Potter was afforded space at the far post two minutes later, heading in Mbeumo's cross, before substitute Kevin Schade rounded off the scoring for the visitors.

The home side rarely threatened but were gifted a chance in injury time when the ball fell to the feet of Luke Berry, who side-stepped goalkeeper Mark Flekken and finished from a tight angle.

Brentford have climbed above Crystal Palace into 14th and are 10 points clear of the relegation zone with four games left to play, while Luton remain 18th and one point from safety.

