PL: Burnley boost survival hopes with win at Sheff Utd

By BBC
Football News Full-back Lorenz Assignon scored his first goal since signing for Burnley in January
Burnley gave their Premier League survival hopes a huge boost with a vital victory to push bottom side Sheffield United further towards relegation.

A must-win game for both sides went the way of Vincent Kompany's men as clinical finishing allowed them to move just three points off safety, while Chris Wilder's side are now 10 points adrift.

The Clarets were second best for much of the first half with Arijanet Muric making crucial saves to keep his side in the contest, before they scored twice in the space of three minutes.

On-loan Jacob Bruun Larsen broke the deadlock on 38 minutes when his scuffed volley took a deflection and wrong-footed goalkeeper Ivo Grbic to dribble in at the near post.

In the next attack, Burnley doubled their advantage courtesy of full-back Lorenz Assignon weaving through and poking home via Grbic's outstretched leg and the crossbar.

Muric made an outstanding save to deny James McAtee's strike which was bound for the top corner, but he could do nothing about Gustavo Hamer cutting inside and curling in a sumptuous finish to give Sheffield United hope.

But the visitors restored their two-goal advantage following Lyle Foster's tidy, first-time finish from Assignon's cross and substitute Johann Berg Gudmundsson added a delightful fourth for a thumping triumph.

