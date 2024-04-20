We will fight to the end - Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle not giving up on winning 2023/24 Ghana Premier League

Nations FC coach, Kassim Mingle Ocansey, stands firm in his resolve, declaring that his team is far from conceding defeat in their pursuit of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League title.

Despite trailing Samartex by five points with only eight matches left in the season, Ocansey remains undaunted. The current league leaders, Samartex, have amassed 49 points, while Nations FC closely trails with 44 points.

Recent setbacks, including a 1-0 loss to Real Tamale United and a 2-2 draw against Bofoakwa Tano, have put Nations FC in a challenging position.

However, Ocansey refuses to yield, asserting, "Twenty-four points are still up for grabs. Do you think they've secured the title? No, with eight matches remaining, there are 24 points to seize. It's not over until it's over. We'll fight till the end," he told 3Sports.

The upcoming weekend fixtures could prove decisive in shaping the fate of the Premier League title. Nations FC is set to clash in Kpando, aiming to clinch a vital victory. Meanwhile, league leaders Samartex face a formidable challenge against Asante Kotoko in Kumasi.

As the season reaches its pivotal climax, the competition for the Premier League crown intensifies, and Kassim Mingle Ocansey's Nations FC stands resolute, determined to contest until the final whistle blows.